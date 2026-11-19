Northeast Health Wangaratta (NHW) has officially unveiled its newly refurbished café, Pulse on Green, to deliver an improved dining experience, expanded menu and extended trading hours for patients, visitors and staff. NHW chief executive officer Libby Fifis said the refurbishment forms part of NHW's continued commitment to delivering exceptional care, recognising that a positive hospital experience extends beyond clinical services to include the comfort, convenience and wellbeing of patients, their families, visitors and staff. "We know visiting or spending time in hospital can be challenging, whether you're receiving care, supporting a loved one or working a busy shift," she said. "Having access to quality food, great barista-made coffee, everyday essentials and a comfortable place to take a break can make a real difference to that experience. "The refurbishment has transformed the café into a space where people can relax, connect and recharge, and we're particularly excited to introduce extended trading hours and a range of new services that provide greater flexibility and convenience." Alongside its refreshed appearance, Pulse on Green introduces a range of new offerings, including: • Extended trading hours, providing greater access to food and beverages throughout the day. • Delicious breakfast options, offering a convenient way to start the day. • A dedicated Banh Mi bar, serving delicious Vietnamese-inspired rolls. • A selection of za'atar wraps, alongside a variety of fresh, healthy meals and treats. • Gifts and personal care items, providing convenient access to thoughtful gifts and everyday essentials. • A new café app and online ordering, allowing customers to order ahead and access loyalty rewards. • Daily specials and a $10 Meal Deal, including a vegetarian option each day. • Happy Hour coffee, with $1.50 off all coffees between 8am and 9am, Monday to Friday. Ms Fifis said Pulse on Green is another example of how NHW is continuing to invest in its facilities and services to make it a better place to receive care, visit and work. Located at Northeast Health Wangaratta on Green Street, Pulse on Green is open to hospital staff, patients, visitors and the general public. For more details visit www.pulseongreen.com.au.