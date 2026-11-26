The Purple Swamphen is another waterhen found in our district. Its colourful plumage makes it easy to tell apart from the coot and moorhen, which were covered in recent articles. Swamphens live here year-round wherever the habitat suits them, and wet seasons like this one can boost their numbers considerably. The Purple Swamphen is mainly dusky black above, with a broad dark blue collar and dark blue to purple underparts. Its bill is red and robust, and its legs and feet are orange-red. As it walks, its tail flicks up and down to reveal a white undertail. Despite its bulk, the Swamphen is a strong flier and readily takes to the air to escape danger, its long legs and toes trailing behind or hanging beneath the body. It swims well but prefers to roam the water's edge, among reeds and floating vegetation, where its long toes let it walk and roost on reeds and rushes over the water. Purple Swamphens are common across eastern Australia, from Cooktown to eastern South Australia, and in the south-west corner of Western Australia. They are presumed to have spread from Australia to New Guinea, New Zealand and the islands of the south-west Pacific, including Indonesia. New Zealand's population, locally called the Pukeko, is believed to have originated in Australia. They are most common on the margins of deep, permanent wetlands with fringing reeds and rushes. They can also be observed along waterways and ponds with dense vegetation. The diet of the Purple Swamphen includes the soft shoots of reeds and rushes and small animals, and prey such as frogs and snails, which they grasp with their long toes. Purple Swamphens are reputed egg stealers and will also eat ducklings when they catch them. They usually live in small groups, and research shows these contain more males than females. Several males may mate with a single female, and all group members, sometimes including young from an earlier brood, help incubate the eggs and raise the chicks. The nest is a platform of trampled reeds, occasionally sheltered by the surrounding vegetation. Two broods are often raised in a year. Locally, Lake Moodemere and Winton and urban parks like Merriwa and Wareena and wetlands with fringing aquatic plants offer good close views of Purple Swamphen.