Q7: WHAT CAN YOU/YOUR PARTY DO TO CREATE MORE EMPLOYMENT IN OVENS VALLEY? Tim McCurdy, Nationals The best way to create jobs is to back the farmers, small businesses and industries that already drive our regional economy. We will reduce red tape and the cost of employing people, while supporting agriculture, manufacturing, tourism and hospitality to grow. Our $115 million Accelerating Apprenticeships Fund will cover half the off-the-job training costs for eligible apprentices in priority occupations, helping businesses take on and train more workers. Combined with Technical Colleges and stronger support for vocational education, we will give local employers access to the skilled workforce they need and young people more opportunities to build careers in our region. Julian Fidge, Libertarian ● I will exempt rural businesses from payroll tax, reducing the cost of employing people and helping local employers grow. ● I will provide free TAFE and higher education courses in primary production so young people can gain relevant skills without leaving the region. These policies would help local businesses recruit and train workers, strengthen agriculture and related industries, and create more opportunities for Ovens Valley residents to build a career close to home. ● I would organise and lead a rural general strike to force the government to implement these measures. Bronwyn Murphy, Victorian Socialists I’ll fight for an expansion of our public hospitals, both to better serve our northeast and alpine communities and to create more health care jobs. I’ll fight to better fund schools and reduce class sizes, creating more jobs for education support staff and teachers. I’ll support initiatives like community recycling hubs that provide useful contributions and employment. In addition, I’ll fight to reverse the anti-union laws that have come into effect since the 90s, so that workers are better placed to fight for wage increases and against job cuts. James Rouel, One Nation Victoria Local employers create jobs when they can afford to grow. One Nation would cut payroll tax, reduce unnecessary compliance costs and put legal deadlines on government decisions. That would help farmers, tradies, manufacturers and tourism businesses invest and hire. We also support rebuilding forestry through selective harvesting and local processing, alongside training the next generation of workers. I’d work with employers across Ovens Valley to identify what’s holding them back. Affordable housing matters here too: recruiting someone is difficult if they can’t find a place to live. Steve Manning, Independent Having run my own business for 16 years, I understand the challenges local employers face and the importance of creating opportunities for growth. I'll work with councils, industry and local businesses to attract investment, support innovation and create jobs across agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and emerging industries. That means advocating for better infrastructure, housing, digital connectivity and reducing unnecessary barriers to business growth. I'll also champion stronger partnerships between schools, TAFE and employers to develop our local workforce. We need to back our existing businesses while encouraging new industries to invest in Ovens Valley. Carol Norton-Smith, Family First Unfortunately we received no response from this candidate. Jennifer Smith, Labor We have a new Premier going in a new direction. Because of our commonsense decisions, the budget will remain in surplus for the next four years. We’ll reduce net debt over time – but we’ll never slash the services that Victorians rely on, and cut 31,700 jobs. Victoria’s economic growth is at stake – Jess Wilson’s Liberal-One Nation coalition have a $40 billion cuts plan that will be a sledgehammer on growth, jobs and prosperity. Benjamin Gilbert, The Greens Build the things our region needs, and build them here. Renewable energy, public housing and climate-resilient infrastructure all create skilled local jobs in construction, installation and maintenance. I’ll push for state projects to buy from regional manufacturers and contractors wherever possible, so public money stays local. Expand TAFE and apprenticeships to train people for those jobs. Support small businesses, farmers and tourism operators to adapt to a changing climate. As a small manufacturer myself, I know what local businesses need to grow and employ. Sue Litchfield, Animal Justice Party I’d focus on the everyday costs putting pressure on households: housing, energy, transport, food and vet bills. I’d advocate for more social and affordable housing, fairer rental protections and practical support to make homes more energy-efficient and reduce power bills. I’d push for affordable, reliable regional transport and better access to essential services, so distance doesn’t add to the cost of living. I’d also support low-cost veterinary care, helping people keep their animal companions without facing impossible bills. I’d listen to local residents and work for practical, fair solutions that ease pressure without shifting the burden onto future generations. Q8: IN YOUR FINAL PITCH, WHY SHOULD PEOPLE VOTE FOR YOU? Tim McCurdy, Nationals Ovens Valley deserves a strong, experienced local representative who understands our communities and will always fight for their interests. I have represented this electorate since 2010 and understand the challenges facing our towns, farmers, businesses and families. I will continue advocating for better healthcare, education, local services and the infrastructure our communities need. I will keep fighting for our CFA volunteers, sporting clubs, roads, public transport and regional businesses. The Nationals are committed exclusively to regional Victoria, and I will continue working to ensure Ovens Valley receives its fair share of investment, support and opportunities. Julian Fidge, Libertarian ● Ovens Valley deserves stronger leadership. As a former army officer and current business owner, I have the personality required to provide strong, effective leadership. ● People should vote for me if they want a better, fairer life. I share their disgust and anger at our neglect by government. ● As a rural GP, practice principal, farmer, veteran, and CFA volunteer firefighter, I bring practical experience, sound judgement, and a commitment to serving our community. ● I will provide safer roads, and public transport, more local jobs and training, and a fairer deal for communities hosting energy infrastructure. ● I will oppose tax increases and restrictions on liberty. ● I will organise a general rural strike to force the government to treat us fairly if required. Bronwyn Murphy, Victorian Socialists Working class people deserve decent lives. Right now, we’re being screwed by the major parties who only care about the rich and powerful. We’re seeing a growth of far right politics and a scapegoating campaign against migrants and Muslims. As your Ovens Valley representative, I’ll fight for a politics of solidarity and humanity, and fight to make the billionaires pay for the cost of living crisis - not the rest of us. James Rouel, One Nation Victoria I’ve spent years helping people through tough times. I’m asking for the chance to take that same practical approach into Parliament. I know one MP can’t fix everything. I can be available, chase up the difficult issues and tell you honestly where things stand. Ovens Valley deserves more than being counted as a safe seat before the campaign even starts. Any government seeking my support would have to take Ovens Valley seriously. I’d push for better local healthcare, safer roads and schools that give our kids a good start. Give me four years and judge me on what I get done. Steve Manning, Independent Because Ovens Valley deserves a representative who puts our communities first, every single time. For too long, our electorate has been considered a safe seat. I believe we deserve better than being taken for granted. I'm offering a different approach to politics, one built on listening, respect, kindness and decency. As a community Independent, I won't be bound by party politics. I'll be free to work with whoever forms government, challenge decisions when necessary and fight for the investment and services our region deserves. I don't pretend to have all the answers, but I promise to listen, work hard, be accountable and always put Ovens Valley first. If you believe we can do politics better, I'm asking for your vote. Carol Norton-Smith, Family First Unfortunately we received no response from this candidate. Jennifer Smith, Labor This election a clear choice between Ben Carroll and Labor’s plan for working people or a Liberal-One Nation Government that will make cut healthcare and Americanise our health system. Ben Carroll is a new Premier going in a new direction, he’ll deliver free dental clinics, cap toll roads and public transport fares at $30 a week and cut ED wait times. This election, Victorians cannot afford a Liberal-One Nation Government that will Americanise our health system. Vote Labor to save health care in Victoria. Benjamin Gilbert, The Greens Because Ovens Valley deserves more than being a safe seat. For decades, the major parties have counted on our vote and delivered too little in return: rents out of reach, power bills rising, young people leaving and health services stretched. I’m a local small business owner and maker, used to turning ideas into real things, on budget, with the community. The Greens have a plan to freeze rents, cut grocery and power bills, make schools and TAFE more affordable and build cheap, clean energy that benefits regional towns. A vote for me sends a clear message that our region expects action, not excuses. I’m a father who wants a good future for every family here. Vote 1 Ben Gilbert. Sue Litchfield, Animal Justice Party Vote for me because I’m passionate about making Ovens Valley a kinder, fairer place for people, animals and the environment. I’ll listen to local voices, speak up for our communities and work hard to turn their concerns into practical action. I believe we can create more opportunities for young people, ease pressure on households and protect the wildlife and natural places that make our region special. I’ll represent you with compassion, honesty and commitment - and keep working for a better future for everyone.