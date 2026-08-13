Acclaimed Australian stage and screen performer Rachael Beck will bring her powerful one-woman production In Their Own Words to the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Sunday 23 August at 2pm, celebrating the remarkable achievements, resilience and stories of Australian women.

Part musical performance, part theatrical storytelling, and part documentary, In Their Own Words shines a spotlight on 20 trailblazing Australian women through a moving tapestry of song, personal reflections and verbatim interviews.

Some of the women featured are household names, while many others have made extraordinary contributions away from the public spotlight.

Drawing on the words and experiences of women including Ita Buttrose, Tanya Plibersek, Marcia Langton and Carlotta, Beck brings their stories to life with warmth, humour and sincerity.

Their voices are interwoven with music from some of Australia's most celebrated female songwriters and performers, including Missy Higgins, Kate Miller-Heidke, Kate Ceberano and Dami Im.

Developed with writer James Millar and directed by Miranda Middleton, the production honours women from a diverse range of fields including science, politics, the arts, conservation, architecture, sport, humanitarian work and entertainment.

Through stories of persistence, courage, innovation and triumph over adversity, audiences are invited to reflect on the experiences and contributions that have helped shape contemporary Australia.

Rachael Beck said the work was created to celebrate the voices of women whose insights, struggles and achievements deserve to be shared and remembered.

"In Their Own Words is about listening to women tell their own stories," she said.

"It's an opportunity to celebrate their achievements, understand their challenges and recognise the profound impact they've had on our nation's culture and identity."

Known for her extensive career in musical theatre, television and concert performance, Ms Beck delivers a compelling and deeply personal performance that combines storytelling and song in a heartfelt tribute to Australian women who have broken barriers and forged new paths.

Rich with emotion, inspiration and unforgettable music, In Their Own Words is a celebration of the women who have challenged expectations, overcome obstacles and left an enduring mark on Australian society.

For tickets and information, visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105.