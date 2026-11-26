Around 1600 guests soaked up the sweet life, King Valley style last weekend, with La Dolce Vita recording its largest post-COVID turnout and visitor numbers up nine per cent on last year. Eight King Valley wineries opened their doors for three days of food, wine, live music and family entertainment, and early feedback suggests visitors spent more than at previous events. Despite some weather challenges for guests arriving on Friday night, Wines of the King Valley chief executive officer Dean Cleave-Smith said the festival showcased the beauty of the region in spring. “La Dolce Vita 2026 showcased the great food, wine and fun to be experienced in the King Valley,” he said. “Mother nature presented a few challenges to people arriving on Friday night, but on the whole the event showcased the beauty of the King Valley in spring.” The celebrations started on the Friday evening with Prosecco Nights at Dal Zotto, featuring eight-piece band Sweet Buzz, wood-fired pizzas, porchetta rolls and plenty of Prosecco. On Saturday and Sunday, participating wineries - La Cantina, Politini Wines, Pizzini, John Gehrig Wines, Darling Estate and King River Estate - all offered their own unique experience, from traditional Italian family recipes and gourmet food to live music, dancing, wine spritzes and activities for the kids. Brown Brothers also marked 40 years of its Spring Wine & Food Festival. Mr Cleave-Smith said plans were already underway for next year’s event. “The winemaking families of the King Valley are looking forward to next year’s Weekend Fit for a King (June) and La Dolce Vita (November) events,” he said. “On the lead up to Christmas the wineries in the King Valley would be a perfect choice for group Christmas functions or simply a quiet lunch for two.”