One Nation Ovens Valley candidate James Rouel says local communities will gain from his party’s plan to improve firefighting equipment while making retired CFA trucks available for purchase by farmers and rural landholders. With Fire Danger Periods coming into effect across the electorate this month, Mr Rouel said the policy offered practical support for the people protecting local communities. "Our Victorian policy would establish a rolling fleet replacement program under contract," he said. "CFA trucks would be earmarked for replacement at 18 years and replaced by 20, with a target average fleet age of 10 years. "The policy also proposes selling retired CFA appliances to farmers and rural landholders, generating a return from vehicles that can still have a useful role on private properties." Mr Rouel said this would connect fleet renewal with the practical needs of Ovens Valley’s farming communities. He said planning replacements ahead would give brigades greater certainty and recognise the time volunteers spend training, maintaining equipment and keeping their communities ready. “This is the kind of practical policy I’m proud to stand behind: keep our brigades properly equipped and put useful retired equipment to work on local farms,” Mr Rouel said. “If elected, I’ll push to turn that commitment into a funded delivery schedule for our local brigades. "Our communities should be able to see what’s coming and when.”