School is nearly finished, Christmas isn't far away and Santa Bob is heading to Wangaratta Turf Club for an afternoon packed with family fun. Christmas Family Day on Tuesday 22 December is all about keeping young racegoers smiling, laughing and entertained - with plenty for them to see, do and enjoy from the moment they arrive. The kids can race down the water slides, test their staying power on the bucking bull and bounce to their hearts’ content on the jumping castle. There will also be free face painting, giving them the chance to transform into a favourite animal, colourful character or festive Christmas creation. One of the biggest moments of the afternoon will be a special appearance by Wangaratta’s own Santa Bob. With only three sleeps remaining until Christmas, the kids will be full of excitement as Santa Bob arrives to spread some local Christmas cheer. With activities to explore and plenty of space to play, the kids can enjoy a fun-filled start to the school holidays. And the happier the kids are, the more parents, grandparents and friends can relax, catch up and enjoy the afternoon trackside. Local performer Locky Routledge will provide the soundtrack with live music, adding to the lively and relaxed family atmosphere. Between all the children’s entertainment, families can find a spot together and enjoy the excitement of live racing. It is an easy local day out during the busiest week of the year, with the fun already organised for you. Pack the sunscreen, bring the kids and join Santa Bob for Christmas Family Day at Wangaratta Turf Club on Tuesday 22 December. Visit country.racing.com/wangaratta for event information and bookings. * What's On In Brief * Danzworx Wangaratta brings Gravity to the stage Danzworx will present 'Gravity', a colourful dance production exploring first impressions, unlikely friendships, and finding the courage to be yourself, at the Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre on Friday 27 November at 6pm and Saturday 28 November at 1pm. Featuring performers aged 4 to 17 from the Wangaratta studio, the show blends ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, and more across pink-and-green themes of fitting in and standing apart. * Wangaratta Park Run Kickstart your weekend by joining in the weekly Wangaratta Parkrun this Saturday 28 November at 8am for a five kilometres timed run, jog or walk from Apex Park. Taking part is easy, just register in advance by 6pm on the Friday before your first ever parkrun event, the great thing is that you only ever need to do this once. For more information or to register, visit https://www.parkrun.com.au/wangaratta/. * Art Gallery on Ovens hosts '5' exhibition Five local artists have joined forces for the exhibition ‘5’ at the Art Gallery on Ovens on Murphy Street until 30 November. Ron Ahl, Jana Brook, Louise Carlisle, Anne Cartwright and Catherine Fuller's work depicts the region’s landscapes and sculptures. The gallery is open from 10am to 4pm Monday, Thursday and Friday, and 10am to 2pm Saturday and Sunday. * Avian Park Community Market The Avian Park Community Market is on Sunday at Avian Park, on Newman Street in Wangaratta, from 8am until 12pm with a wide range of stalls to browse. For more information visit the market's Facebook page 'Avian Park Community Market Wangaratta' or to book a stall call Sheree on 0401 665 886. *