Santa Mail is back for the festive season, inviting kids across Australia to share their Christmas wishes with Santa at over 3300 participating post offices across the country. Australia Post is encouraging families to join in the much-loved tradition by helping little ones write a letter to Santa, seal it in an envelope (no stamp or return address required), and deliver it to their local post office by 20 December to ensure it reaches the North Pole before Santa takes flight on Christmas Eve. In return, letter writers will receive a special reply from Santa and one of three lucky dip Christmas tree ornaments that celebrate a distinctly Aussie Christmas, including ‘Poppy the Pavlova’, ‘Bonnie the Bon Bon’ and Australia Post mascot, ‘Pip the Koala’. Kayla Le Cornu from Australia Post said Santa Mail is a highlight every year, connecting kids from every corner of Australia with Santa. “For nearly 50 years, Santa Mail has been a treasured Christmas tradition, and it’s something our teams look forward to just as much as the kids do,” Ms Le Cornu said. “There’s something pretty special about helping thousands of Christmas wishes make their way to the North Pole, and we’re proud to spread a little festive magic across Australia once again.” And that festive magic will be travelling from just about every corner of the country, from mountaintops and tropical islands to the Red Centre and the tip of Cape York. Australia Post has also released two new Christmas stamp ranges for the festive season. For this year’s secular stamp range, Santa swaps snow for sand on the Kimberley coast near Broome. Ghost Crabs, an Echidna, Bilby, Wallaroo and Flatback Turtle join the festivities, while Snubfin Dolphins breach offshore and an elf rides a camel past the Gantheaume Point lighthouse on Cable Beach. The range includes two 65c stamps and a $3.50 international stamp. A separate religious stamp set blends traditional storytelling with sacred Indigenous artistry, featuring works by artists from the Nauiyu community. Bright Star, by Grace Kumbi, offers an interpretation of the Nativity, while Christina Yambeing’s Annunciation depicts Mary and Joseph with the infant Jesus. The minisheet showcases a detail from The Gift by Wadi Wadi woman Reverend Robyn Davis, with emus representing the three wise men. The range includes a 65c stamp and a $3.50 international stamp.