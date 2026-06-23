Wangaratta police will be out to help motorists lock down on number plate thefts with an upcoming Safe Plates day.

Leading Senior Constable Helen Parfett said members of Wangaratta police will be available to provide assistance and affix anti-theft screws to number plates at the Bunnings Warehouse car park on Tone Road from 11am to 1pm on Friday, 3 July.

“Our aim is to encourage vehicle owners to replace their current number plate screws with the anti-theft screws to prevent the theft of number plates,” she said.

Offenders use stolen plates to avoid identification when committing serious offences such as petrol thefts, drug trafficking and burglary.

Anti-theft screws are also available from hardware stores, automotive parts stores, and petrol stations.

More information on Victoria Police’s SafePL8 initiative can be found via their website: https://www.police.vic.gov.au/safepl8