Secrets buried in WA author's new novel

Western Australian author Fleur McDonald will visit Wangaratta next month to discuss her latest release, 'The Buried'. Book four in the Kalgoorlie Crime Series, the novel begins with a fiery car crash into a Kalgoorlie corner store. Detective Angie Sullivan hopes it is a chance mishap, but as she starts to investigate, unsettled by the arrival of a new detective from Perth, she is drawn into something darker than it first appears. The death of a homeless man at the same time seems at first to be a tragic accident, but inconsistencies at the scene - the abandoned mineshaft where he lived - suggest a more sinister truth. Angie and her team must grapple with secrets, betrayals and murder to unravel a mystery that stretches back across decades. 'The Buried' again exhibits Fleur's flair for gripping outback crime stories and memorable characters, and exhibits her deep connection to regional Australia. Fleur will be in conversation with Liz from Edgars Books & News at the Wangaratta Library on Thursday 12 November from 6.30pm. The event is being held in conjunction with Edgars Books & News, and books will be available for purchase on the evening. Tickets are free, but bookings are essential; if minimum numbers are not reached, the event may be cancelled. To book your place, visit https://events.humanitix.com/meet-the-author-fleur-mcdonald-2026