Social media
Home page>News>Singing the Wangaratta s...
News

Singing the Wangaratta story

<p>TUNES OF TRAVELLERS: The upcoming Wangaratta Historical Society event will platform songs about the nomadic Australian swaggies. Pictured is artist Karen Davis\\' interpretation of a local swaggy circa 1870s. </p>\\n
<p>TUNES OF TRAVELLERS: The upcoming Wangaratta Historical Society event will platform songs about the nomadic Australian swaggies. Pictured is artist Karen Davis\\' interpretation of a local swaggy circa 1870s. </p>\\n

TUNES OF TRAVELLERS: The upcoming Wangaratta Historical Society event will platform songs about the nomadic Australian swaggies. Pictured is artist Karen Davis' interpretation of a local swaggy circa 1870s.

Join in the resounding chorus of Australian stories told through songs
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES

Most popular stories

News

Wangaratta council reports $11.6m deficit following $4.7m asset write-off and major settlement

Wangaratta council reports $11.6m deficit following $4.7m asset write-off and major settlement
Wangaratta council reports $11.6m deficit following $4.7m asset write-off and major settlement
Digital Editions

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 7 October, 2026

Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 7 October, 2026
Wangaratta Chronicle, Wednesday, 7 October, 2026
News

Premiership coaches to step down at Lions

Premiership coaches to step down at Lions
Premiership coaches to step down at Lions
Sport

Mario on a mission for Project 365

Mario on a mission for Project 365
Mario on a mission for Project 365