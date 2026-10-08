Singing the Wangaratta story

Mark Twain said, “Australian history does not read like history, but like the most beautiful lies.” Our story is full of rogues and rascals, ratbags and crooks; strange characters like bullock drivers; brave women; risk takers and the reckless. Yet many people think Australian history lacks excitement. Have they heard our folk songs? These songs are about people. They tell stories of the battlers and their lives. We all sing about the swaggies in 'Waltzing Matilda', or the convicts in 'Botany Bay', or our story in 'I Am Australian'. In schools, choirs, around campfires, they are sung and performed on stage. Songwriters are still writing them today. Locals telling local stories, reminding us of our uniqueness. They tell the Australian story. On October 15, Wangaratta Historical Society will host a free night of singing of our local folk songs and entertainment at Wangaratta Uniting Church from 5pm to 7pm. The songs of our local songwriters will be performed. Hear stories about our first postman, shearers and drovers, Ned Kelly, swaggies, along with songs about local places like Eldorado. There will be old photographs of Wangaratta on display, memorabilia and a few surprises. Plus, enjoy a supper of damper, scones and tea available for a modest $5. For catering, we ask you to make a booking on info@wangarattahistoricalsociety.org.au, or calling Prue on 0428 454 303. A feature will be singing three songs about Wangaratta. These have great choruses - come along and sing them with us. October is Local History Month in Victoria. So come and celebrate the local and our Wangaratta story like never before. Come and discover ‘the most beautiful lies’ that are our story.