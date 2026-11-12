St Bernard's Art and Photography Show this weekend

The 2026 St Bernard's Primary School Art and Photography Show will feature an incredible 300 works on display from Friday 13 November to Sunday 15 November. The show is a celebration of creativity, providing opportunities for artists and supporting the talent that exists within our local community. Artists such as a past parent Linda Dagostino, Anita Laurence, Melissa Johns and Therese Shanley have been exhibiting at St Bernard's from the very first art show, others such as Melanie Norman and Madeleine McKindlay are first time entrants this year. Friday evening 13 November is opening night and is always well attended by artists and guests. This year there will be a special students opening event beginning from 4.30pm to 6pm with the student awards represented at 5pm. Opening night for adults is at 7pm with live music, drinks, canapes and award announced. Categories include Oils, Acrylic, Watercolour/Gouache, Pastel, Printmaking, Mixed Media, Small Paintings and Photography . This year there are two sections for students - Primary and Secondary. The art show is also one of the school's major fundraising events, playing an important role in supporting the school and the opportunities it can provide for its students. All artwork will be available for purchase unless otherwise stated, giving visitors the opportunity to take home a unique piece while directly supporting the artists and their creative talents. Saturday 14 November will also feature a Makers Market from 10am to 2pm showcasing a range of locally handmade creations and unique treasures. There will be something for the whole family, including a barbecue and drinks, live music and a small animal farm. The art show will come to a close on Sunday 15 November with a traditional Devonshire tea served from 10am to 2pm. Tickets to the opening gala event at 7pm Friday 13 November (cashless and 18+) are $40 (plus booking fee) and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1997939470740?aff=oddtdtcreator.