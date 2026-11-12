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St Bernard's Art and Photography Show this weekend

<p>CREATIVITY ON SHOW: Here is just a sample of the more than 300 works of art on display at this year\\'s St Bernard\\'s PS Art and Photography Show which opens this Friday.</p>\\n
<p>CREATIVITY ON SHOW: Here is just a sample of the more than 300 works of art on display at this year\\'s St Bernard\\'s PS Art and Photography Show which opens this Friday.</p>\\n

CREATIVITY ON SHOW: Here is just a sample of the more than 300 works of art on display at this year's St Bernard's PS Art and Photography Show which opens this Friday.

The 2026 St Bernard's Primary School Art and Photography Show is on 13-15 November
November 12, 2026 • 01:00

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