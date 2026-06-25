This July, the talented actors at the Wangaratta Players Theatre Company are bringing their foreseeing play, 'When the Rain Stops Falling', centre stage and local audiences can be assured it will be a one-of-a-kind experience.

Set in Alice Springs from 1958-2039, the story follows present day Gabriel York and his grandfather 80 years ago, Henry Law, who insightfully predicted that fish would fall from the sky, foreshadowing the overwhelming flood to come.

Amidst all of this, Gabriel meets a young woman named Gabrielle and falls in love on his journey to uncover the past.

Featuring humorous, witty sarcasm in contrast with solemn family drama Wangaratta audiences will be able to relate to, it will be performed over two weekends in July at The Stage Door located in Evans Street.

Putting together film shoots, finding funding, being on stage and screen, being a part of the arts scene is definitely not a ‘cruisey’ deal, and Jack Johnston should know.

It’s all lots of work, but it also sounds like a lot of fun and fulfilment.

The Wangaratta Chronicle sat down with one of our local rising stars to talk about his newest arts project - being part of the Wangaratta Players latest exciting offering for the school holidays “When the Rain Stops Falling”.

How does being part of a stage show differ to film?

There’s a real thrill in working on a project with a bunch of other people for so long and then, essentially, throwing it all out on the night and just seeing what has stuck from months of rehearsal.

You can't predict how things are going to go once you're performing in front of a live audience but that's what is special about it; it's live and it's real.

What do you think the Wangaratta audiences will get out of coming to this show?

I think that local theatre can bring you into a story and environment that you might otherwise not come across in your daily life, offering an opportunity for empathy and a greater understanding of the world and yourself.

My character, well Gabriel, he’s impassioned, youthful, and ….haunted; I can’t give too much away, you’ll have to buy a ticket.

I can just imagine people after the show leaving a feeling of cathartic relief, and a flurry of intriguing questions about each character's past and future, there’ll be questions, so many questions.

People will probably want to see it twice to make sure they get it.

I’ve heard there’s a twist in the tail with this one, and it has a wide appeal?

Oh yes, a very twisty story, there’s lots of stories in there.

But I think community theatre brings in people from all walks of life and levels of experience into an environment where they have explicit permission, if not encouragement, to be creative, thoughtful and curious.

There isn't an occupation or special interest that can't find its place in local theatre, whether that be on stage, backstage or in creating the stage itself.

Who do you think has the hardest role to play?

Rachel (Sime), she is playing a character (Gabrielle York, older) with such complex yet fleeting emotions is a really difficult balance to find.

What message will audiences leave with from this show?

That everyone has their reasons in life.

That's not an excuse, that's not a reason to allow cruelty or bad behaviour.

But it does allow the space for understanding.

Audiences I think will probably be reminded of that and also about what it means in their lives.

Why is it important that people support their local theatre company?

Without local theatre, especially in a small town like Wangaratta, the arts would be at risk of death.

And without the arts, there's no light in the world.

It's art that helps people understand themselves and make them feel not so alone.

You may not need art every single day, it may not have a big presence in your life, but when a loved one dies or when you feel lost, you'll read a poem that will make you think "okay, so I'm not the only one that has felt this bad".

And when you fall in love or when you spend time with your kids, you'll look at a painting that will make you think "wow, this has really captured exactly how happy I feel".

It's human creativity that connects us all and in small towns like this, we can forget just how important that is.

The Wangaratta Players will perform ‘When the Rain Stops Falling’ on 3, 4, 10 and 11 July at The Stage Door theatre, 4D Evans Street Wangaratta.

Recommended for mature audiences 15+, includes some sexual references and coarse language.

For more information head to the Wangaratta Players Inc. website, wangarattaplayers.org.au.

To purchase tickets for the play, visit TryBooking: https://www.trybooking.com/DISXS.