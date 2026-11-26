Strengthening youth mental health and suicide prevention across Wangaratta has taken a significant step forward this month, with the Youth Schools Project commencing in local secondary schools. Led by Wangaratta Area Suicide Prevention (WASP) and backed by a $54,000 investment from local mental health awareness organisation Project 365, the project is currently focusing on year eight students receiving Teen Mental Health First Aid training. Year eights at Cathedral College and Galen Catholic College have undertaken training in recent weeks, with Wangaratta High School also committed to the project and set to involve its 2027 year eight cohort in April. Led by highly-regarded mental health educator and facilitator Nick McEwan-Hall, the training introduces young people to practical mental health first aid skills, including how to recognise when someone may be struggling, and how to listen safely, encourage help-seeking, and connect someone with appropriate support. WASP chair Trevor Jenvey said the project was driven by a desire to make a meaningful and lasting difference to young people across the Wangaratta community. "When you look at the statistics around young people and mental health, it can be so easy to become overwhelmed by the numbers, but every number represents a young person, a family and a story," Mr Jenvey said. "We can't wait until a young person is in crisis before we offer support. We need to give young people the skills, confidence and connections they need much earlier. "If this project means that even one young person feels able to speak up, ask for help, or knows how to help a friend, then it is worth doing. "But our ambition is much bigger than that. We want to make a lasting difference to the young people of Wangaratta." The project also recognises the importance of building capability among adults who support young people every day, with WASP funding the participation in Youth Mental Health First Aid training of almost 30 teachers, administration staff and other staff from the three participating secondary schools. This aims to help build and maintain a strong network of trained adults who can recognise concerns, respond appropriately, and connect students with the right support. The initial rollout of the Youth Schools Project has been made possible through the generous support of Project 365. When the funding was announced in August, Project 365 founder Pete Rourke said the group was enthusiastic about investing the money raised through its events back into the city's young people. "This is a huge step towards creating those pillars of support for young people," he said. The Youth Schools Project has also received the backing of other community supporters, including Inner Wheel Australia (Wangaratta) through an $11,000 contribution, demonstrating the strength of community commitment to investing in the mental health and wellbeing of Wangaratta's young people. Kylie Barton from WASP said local support had made it possible to turn a long-term vision into action. "It has taken an enormous amount of work, persistence and collaboration to get to this point," she said. "We are incredibly grateful to Project 365, Inner Wheel Australia, our community supporters and the schools that have believed in what we are trying to achieve. "This is about building skills and confidence early, strengthening the adults around young people, and creating a community where it is easier to speak up, seek help and support each other."