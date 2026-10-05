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Stephen McCall: A lifetime of careful looking

<p>ARTIST BY EXAMPLE: In his role at the BAG, Stephen hopes to continue to grow the artistic community in the Alpine region. PHOTOS: Daniel A\\'Vard</p>\\n
<p>ARTIST BY EXAMPLE: In his role at the BAG, Stephen hopes to continue to grow the artistic community in the Alpine region. PHOTOS: Daniel A\\'Vard</p>\\n

ARTIST BY EXAMPLE: In his role at the BAG, Stephen hopes to continue to grow the artistic community in the Alpine region. PHOTOS: Daniel A'Vard

Alpine Artists: A snapshot of artists throughout the shire.
Alpine Observer Myrtleford Times
October 5, 2026 • 01:00

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