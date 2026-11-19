Bestselling Australian author Darry Fraser will discuss her latest novel, 'The Landlady of the Resolution Hotel', when she visits the Wangaratta Library on Thursday 3 December. Known for her captivating historical fiction, Darry brings Australia's past to life with unforgettable characters who experience adventure and show resilience. She will speak at the library about her love of storytelling, and the inspiration behind her richly researched stories. Set in 1894, 'The Landlady of the Resolution Hotel' tells the story of four women hiding from the truth, which is threatening to find them, at the loneliest pub on the Murray River. Biddy is the publican at the Resolution Hotel, having taken the reins from her fierce aunt Dot. Biddy's finally starting to feel like herself again, after losing everything, but now she's accused of a crime she didn't commit, and the constable is hinting her aunt isn't innocent either. When a man arrives offering Biddy an alibi, her surprise turns to shock when she realises who it is - someone she never expected to see again. In the chaos, new guests arrive; Freya and Clara are both seeking refuge, and both desperate to conceal what they're running from. There are plenty of secrets and past traumas among the women - and men - at the Resolution Hotel, but their ordeals aren't over yet. A cold-blooded murderer is in the area, and he's taken an interest in the isolated hotel. Hunted by a killer, haunted by their pasts, they will need all their strength, courage and resilience to survive, but one of them will go too far… Darry's 3 December visit, supported by Edgars Books and News, will be held at the Docker Street library from 6.30pm to 7.45pm, with books available for purchase at the event. Tickets are free, but bookings are essential. To book your place, visit https://events.humanitix.com/meet-the-author-darry-fraser