Support young talent with sweets and musical suite

An afternoon of live entertainment and delicious refreshments this month will raise funds for the Wangaratta High School Symphonic Band's upcoming Tasmanian tour. Presented by the Wangaratta High School Music Support Group,' A Sunday Suite Musical High Tea' will be held at the WHS Performing Arts Centre from 2pm to 4pm on 18 October. The school's symphonic and stage bands will perform during the afternoon to showcase their repertoire, which ranges from movie soundtracks to upbeat swing and jazz, and is sure to offer something for every music lover. The 30-member symphonic band, comprising students from years 10 to 12 alongside dedicated teaching staff and volunteers, is preparing for its performance tour to Tasmania this November. Highlights of the band's trip will include exploring historic spaces, and presenting shows including a feature performance at the popular Salamanca Market on Saturday 28 November. "Having led student music tours for nearly two decades, I know firsthand how life-changing these experiences are for regional kids," WHS performing arts learning area leader Scott Solimo said. "Our students put in the work, but rising costs mean making these tours happen is getting harder and harder. "To keep these opportunities accessible, we really need the community to back us." Wangaratta High School has for decades offered an extensive instrumental music program to its students. Through weekly lessons, rehearsals, workshops, and performances, the program encourages young people to build confidence, forge friendships across year levels, and develop a passion for music that continues beyond the school gates. "We know our school families already give so much to the program, so this event is about inviting our broader community - neighbours, local music lovers, and supporters of youth - to come along and enjoy a wonderful high tea," Mr Solimo said. "More than anything, we're just incredibly excited to show Wangaratta how well these kids can play. "They are fantastic, they've worked so hard, and they deserve a full house." The high tea event is a rare chance for the wider community to hear the calibre of the school's top ensembles outside of internal school concerts. Tickets for A Sunday Suite are available for $30 per person by visiting https://compasstix.com/event/864e5a5d-bd99-4ca3-8eee-a33b4471857b or the Wangaratta High School front office (no ticket sales at the door). Guests will be able to enjoy tea, coffee, and delicious home-baked treats, all while enjoying two full sets of live music.