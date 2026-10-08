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Support young talent with sweets and musical suite

<p>SWEET SUPPORT: Wangaratta High School students Angela Keenan and Levi Zachariou encourage locals to experience the talent emerging from the school\\'s music program, and enjoy a pleasant Sunday afternoon, on 18 October.</p>\\n
<p>SWEET SUPPORT: Wangaratta High School students Angela Keenan and Levi Zachariou encourage locals to experience the talent emerging from the school\\'s music program, and enjoy a pleasant Sunday afternoon, on 18 October.</p>\\n

SWEET SUPPORT: Wangaratta High School students Angela Keenan and Levi Zachariou encourage locals to experience the talent emerging from the school's music program, and enjoy a pleasant Sunday afternoon, on 18 October.

Music and high tea event to support and celebrate some of community's youngest stars.
October 8, 2026 • 05:00

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