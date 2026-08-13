Member for Northern Victoria Jaclyn Symes has been sworn in to a new role as Minister for Energy and Resources as part of Premier Ben Carroll’s new look ministry.

She has been replaced as Treasurer by Colin Brooks but will remain as the leader of government in the Legislative Council.

In an announcement made earlier this month, Minister Symes said she is proud of her work as Victorian Treasurer and excited to take on her new portfolio under Premier Carroll’s leadership.

“When I was appointed Treasurer, I understood the responsibility that came with it - not just to manage the state's finances, but to do it with fairness and Labor values at its core,” her statement read.

“I'm immensely proud that we returned the budget to surplus - the only government on the east coast to do so this year - while never losing sight of the services Victorians rely on.

“I'm firmly convinced that our energy and resources sector is central to Victoria's economic future - a source of secure, well-paid jobs and the foundation of the next generation of our prosperity.”

Prior to holding the job as Treasurer, Ms Symes was appointed Attorney General in December 2020, and in preceding years she held portfolios in emergency services, agriculture, regional development, and resources.