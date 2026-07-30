This week’s bird is the distinctive Black Swan, found across much of Australia wherever suitable wetlands occur.

In areas with permanent wetlands, Black Swans are sedentary and remain year-round.

In our region, however, wetlands often dry out for part of the year, forcing swans to disperse in search of suitable habitat.

The Bpangerang called them Gunyuk and collected their eggs for food.

Adult Black Swans are mostly black, except for the broad white wing tips which are visible in flight.

The bill is a deep orange-red, paler at the tip, with a distinct narrow white band towards the end.

Younger birds are much greyer in colour and have black wing tips.

Adult females are smaller than the males.

Black Swans have been introduced into several countries, including New Zealand, where they are now common, and they are vagrants in New Guinea.

Black Swans are vegetarian with their diet mostly consisting of algae and aquatic plants, which the birds consume by plunging their long necks into water up to 1m deep. Occasionally birds will graze on land, but they are clumsy walkers, and during these times are susceptible to predation by dogs and foxes.

Waterbodies without Black swans are usually too deep for the birds to access water plants or lack water plants.

They are not often seen on small wetlands that are surrounded by trees because they require 40m or more of clear water to take off.

Black Swans form isolated pairs or small colonies in shallow wetlands. Birds pair for life, with both adults raising one brood per season.

The eggs are laid in an untidy nest made of reeds and grasses.

The nest is placed either on a small island or floated in deeper water.

The chicks, known as cygnets, are covered in grey down and can swim and feed themselves as soon as they hatch.

Black Swans make a high-pitched musical bugle-like sound with honks, most commonly when in flight.

They also croon and make a whistling sound while nesting and breeding and may hiss aggressively if threatened.

These birds fly slowly, with their necks outstretched.

They have a slow wing beat, flying at speeds of up to 80kph.

These birds are graceful both in flight and gliding along on the water.

The recent detection of H5 bird flu in wild migratory seabirds in Australia has highlighted the Black Swan’s exceptional vulnerability to the virus.

Because of a critical immune system defect, infected birds usually die within two to three days.

This vulnerability is thought to stem from Australia’s isolation, which meant Black Swans evolved without exposure to highly pathogenic bird flus.

Please report any dead swans to the relevant authorities and do not touch them.