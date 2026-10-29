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Tickets selling fast for Wangaratta students' film

<p>ON THE BIG SCREEN: Wangaratta West PS students (from left) Florence Bell, Macey Norden, and Neve Teiffel in a still from the film \\'Beyond The Imagination\\' to be screened at the Wangaratta Cinema Centre from 5 November.</p>\\n
<p>ON THE BIG SCREEN: Wangaratta West PS students (from left) Florence Bell, Macey Norden, and Neve Teiffel in a still from the film \\'Beyond The Imagination\\' to be screened at the Wangaratta Cinema Centre from 5 November.</p>\\n

ON THE BIG SCREEN: Wangaratta West PS students (from left) Florence Bell, Macey Norden, and Neve Teiffel in a still from the film 'Beyond The Imagination' to be screened at the Wangaratta Cinema Centre from 5 November.

Wangaratta West PS' 'Beyond the Imagination' opens at Wangaratta Cinema Centre 5 November
October 29, 2026 • 01:00

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