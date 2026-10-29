Tickets selling fast for Wangaratta students' film

Wangaratta West Primary School will present 'Beyond the Imagination', an original, student-made film to be screened at Wangaratta Cinema on 5, 6, 12 and 13 November. The brainchild of Ellen Morabito, who is the school's performing arts teacher and the film's director, 'Beyond the Imagination' is a production with student agency at its heart. It tells the story of three friends, Lyra, Nova, and Sol, as they venture beyond the rigid City of Order into a fantastical realm of light, colour and wonder, guided by the mysterious Aurin. A heartwarming, visually stunning journey for children and families, 'Beyond the Imagination' celebrates identity, creativity and the courage to choose wonder over comfort. There are 16 screenings to choose from, with four time slots available on each of the four dates. Get your tickets, which are just $8, through CompassTix now at https://compasstix.com/event/61880514-d521-45fa-abfb-1c8545be811f.