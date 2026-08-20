More than 60 people gathered at the Wangaratta RSL on Tuesday to mark Vietnam Veterans Day.

The afternoon service recognised the 60th anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan, and the 54th anniversary of Australian troops leaving Vietnam.

The Battle of Long Tan saw 105 men from D Company, 6th Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment, and three New Zealanders drawn from an artillery forward observation party from New Zealand's 161 Field Artillery Battery, encounter a force of more than 2000 Viet Cong soldiers.

During the battle, 17 Australians were killed and a further 25 were wounded, one of whom later died from those wounds; this was the highest number of Australian casualties incurred in any single engagement of the Vietnam War.

Australians now remember those who served in Vietnam on the anniversary of this battle.

Tuesday's service began with a welcome from Wangaratta RSL Sub-Branch secretary Lieutenant Colonel Andy McDonell, and the gathering then listened to Redgum's poignant 'I Was Only 19', before Fr Nathan Verallo led the remembrance prayer and prayer for peace.

Wangaratta resident Ken Daly, a Vietnam veteran who served in the Royal Australian Infantry 5 RAR, then spoke about his experience as a young soldier.

Lt Col McDonell recited The Ode before a recorded version of The Last Post and a minute's silence observed for the fallen.

Wreaths and poppies were laid following the national anthem and final blessing, and another poignant song, John Denver's 'Leaving on a Jet Plane', concluded the service.

The Wangaratta RSL Women's Auxiliary provided afternoon tea for those who attended the service.

This year also marks the 58th anniversary of the battles of Fire Support Bases Coral and Balmoral, which lasted for 26 days from 12 May to 6 June 6, 1968.

During those battles, 26 Australian soldiers lost their lives, 100 were wounded and at least 300 North Vietnamese were estimated killed.

Australian, New Zealand and United States forces were involved in these battles some 20km north of Bien Hoa, approximately 30km north of Saigon, now Ho Chi Minh City.

The 1st and 3rd Battalions, Royal Australian Regiment, 102 Field Battery, Royal Australian Artillery and 161 Field Battery and Royal New Zealand Artillery, were deployed into Fire Support Base Coral on 12 May 1968.

On 6 June the Australians were relieved by US and South Vietnamese forces.

The battle was the first time Australians had clashed with regular North Vietnamese Army units operating in regimental strength in conventional warfare.

The largest unit-level action of the war for the Australians, today the battle is considered one of the most famous actions fought by the Australian Army during the Vietnam War.