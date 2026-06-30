The Rural City of Wangaratta's delivery of aged care services is about to come to an end and the major reason is increased costs associated to meet mandatory requirements.

An independent review found council’s operating model is not sustainable under new funding and regulatory settings and carries significant governance, compliance, and clinical risks.

Wangaratta council is one of about six Victorian local government areas that still deliver aged care services as the sector has shifted to private and not-for-profit suppliers.

This is partly due to national aged care reforms that have increased provider requirements, making margins tighter and sustainable delivery out of reach.

The overheads and moving parts associated with the service of 1500 clients locally have risen beyond financial capacity, in what is an extremely challenging economic time for private and public sector organisations.

Wangaratta Chronicle has published multiple stories about the impacts on council's bottom line that have been building over several years.

Councils across Victoria have been under continuing fiscal strain ever since the Fair Go Rates Cap was introduced in 2016 and with many other overarching compliance factors, aged care services will not be the last thing council considers saving on.

For the families and people in aged care, there is a transition period and there are multiple not-for-profits and private organisations that could take the baton.

Work will be done over the coming months to make sure the transition for local residents is seamless as possible.

It's important that we as a community care for our valuable ageing community so they can enjoy a quality of life.