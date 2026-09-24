Trash Test Dummies circus comes to Wangaratta these school holidays

Winners of the best Children’s presentation at the Adelaide Fringe Festival 2015 and 2016, and runners up for Children’s Choice Award Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2016, the Trash Test Dummies are as full of laughs as their bins are full of surprises. This family adventure takes the humble household wheelie bin to new heights and will touching down at the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Friday 2 October at 11am and 3pm. With side-splitting slapstick comedy, daring acrobatics and dexterous juggling these dummies are off on an imaginative adventure that is anything but garbage. With ballet and balloons thrown in for good measure, this fast-paced hour of adept unadulterated mischief delivers a dump truck full of hilarity Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre venue manager Tanya Camplin said they're delighted to bring the award-winning Trash Test Dummies to Wangaratta. "With comedy, circus skills and plenty of surprises, it’s a fantastic opportunity for families to enjoy a fun and memorable live performance together these school holidays," she said. Dummies Corp are the Australian leaders in circus-comedy, recognised globally for creations of quality that are intelligent, theatrical and inventive. Founded by Jamie Bretman, and Jack Coleman the company features a team of world-class circus artists who can trash talk with the best of them. Since 2012 they have delighted audiences in 13 countries including Scotland, China, Hong Kong, England, Ireland, USA and across Australia, and continue to create treasured experiences for families around the world. For tickets and information, visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105.