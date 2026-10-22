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Victoria to scrap miner’s right fees

<p>ALL THAT GLITTERS: Recreational prospecting and fossicking will be free under Victorian Labor if elected to government next month. PHOTO: anake / Adobe Stock</p>\\n
<p>ALL THAT GLITTERS: Recreational prospecting and fossicking will be free under Victorian Labor if elected to government next month. PHOTO: anake / Adobe Stock</p>\\n

ALL THAT GLITTERS: Recreational prospecting and fossicking will be free under Victorian Labor if elected to government next month. PHOTO: anake / Adobe Stock

Victoria’s decision to scrap miner’s right fees set to spark fresh wave of family prospectors.
October 22, 2026 • 01:00

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