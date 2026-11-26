Voters across the Rural City of Wangaratta will head to the polls this Saturday 28 November to help decide who will represent them in the Victorian Parliament for the next four years. Those wanting to avoid election day queues can still vote early today, between 9am to 6pm, at the early voting at Victory Church in Ryan Avenue, Wangaratta. The centre will also be open on election day, together with the following local polling booths, where you can vote from 8am to 6pm: - Our Lady's Primary School, 52-60 White Street, Wangaratta - Wangaratta West Primary School, 47-49 Phillipson Street, Wangaratta - Appin Park Primary School, 149 Appin Street, Wangaratta - Springhurst Primary School, 121 Anzac Road, Springhurst - Tarrawingee Hall, 1114 Great Alpine Road, Tarrawingee - Eldorado Memorial Hall, 94 Main Street, Eldorado - Glenrowan Primary School, 40 Beaconsfield Parade, Glenrowan - Milawa Primary School, 133 Milawa-Bobinawarrah Road, Milawa - Everton Public Hall, 2161 Great Alpine Road, Everton - Moyhu Primary School, 2799 Wangaratta-Whitfield Road, Moyhu - Whitfield District Primary School, 6182 Mansfield-Whitfield Road, Whitfield - Whorouly Primary School, 18 Church Street, Whorouly - Thoona Memorial Hall, 47 Sargeant Street, Thoona - St James Town Hall, 24 St James Road, St James Telephone-assisted voting is also available for eligible voters who are blind, have low vision or have a physical disability and require assistance to vote. Mobile voting services are operating to assist people in aged care, hospitals and those experiencing homelessness. Voters can find election day polling locations, early voting centres and accessibility information through the VEC’s venue locator at vec.vic.gov.au/election-venue-locator.