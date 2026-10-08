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Wangaratta in full bloom for Melbourne Cup Day

<p>CELEBRATE: Melbourne Cup Day is the perfect excuse to dress up, gather your friends and celebrate at the Wangaratta Turf Club. PHOTO: Ben Christie </p>\\n
<p>CELEBRATE: Melbourne Cup Day is the perfect excuse to dress up, gather your friends and celebrate at the Wangaratta Turf Club. PHOTO: Ben Christie </p>\\n

CELEBRATE: Melbourne Cup Day is the perfect excuse to dress up, gather your friends and celebrate at the Wangaratta Turf Club. PHOTO: Ben Christie

Melbourne Cup Day is the perfect excuse to dress up, gather your friends and celebrate.
October 8, 2026 • 01:00

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