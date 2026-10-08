Wangaratta in full bloom for Melbourne Cup Day

Spring will be in full bloom when the Ovens Ford Melbourne Cup Day Races return to Wangaratta Turf Club on Tuesday 3 November. Melbourne Cup Day is the perfect excuse to dress up, gather your friends and enjoy one of the biggest celebrations on the national racing calendar - without leaving Wangaratta. This year, the hill will become the heart of the party, with Catch 22 performing all your favourite tunes throughout the afternoon. Book an umbrella, try your luck at fashions on the field, enjoy the music and soak up the colour and excitement as the racing action unfolds nearby. There will also be plenty of entertainment for the kids, making Cup Day an occasion the whole family can enjoy. While the younger racegoers are kept busy, parents can relax, catch up with friends and experience the atmosphere of a genuine country race meeting. For those looking to celebrate in style, Wangaratta Turf Club will offer a range of hospitality options, including the lively Garden Party Marquee and the elegant Grand Oaks Room. Groups can also choose from private and trackside packages to create their ideal Cup Day experience. Proudly supported by Ovens Ford, the meeting will combine live racing, spring fashion, family entertainment and great live music in one colourful afternoon. Gather your crew, choose your race-day look and prepare to sing along with Catch 22 on the hill. Be part of Melbourne Cup Day at Wangaratta Turf Club on Tuesday 3 November. Book early at country.racing.com/wangaratta. * What's On In Brief * Meet the author of 'The Time After Now' Author Anne Freeman will speak about her writing journey, how personal experiences can shape fiction, and the lasting effects of digital lives in conversation with Liz from Edgars Books & News on Friday 9 October from 2.30pm at the Docker Street library. * Wangaratta Park Run Kickstart your weekend by joining in the weekly Wangaratta Parkrun on Saturday 10 October at 8am for a five kilometres timed run, jog or walk from Apex Park. Taking part is easy – just register in advance by 6pm on the Friday before your first ever parkrun event, the great thing is that you only ever need to do this once. For more information or to register, visit https://www.parkrun.com.au/wangaratta/. * Wangaratta Farmers Market This month's Wangaratta Farmers Market will be held on Saturday 10 October in the grounds of the Holy Trinity Cathedral from 8am to 12pm. There will be a diverse range of stallholders showcasing locally grown and made produce including fresh fruit and vegetables, homemade goods, crafts and more. * Music of the Night at WPACC Australia’s premier tribute to the music of Andrew Lloyd Webber and the West End Musicals 'Music of the Night' returns to Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre on Saturday 10 October at 7.30pm. For tickets and information, visit the Wangaratta Performing Arts & Convention Centre website www.wpacc.com.au or contact the Box Office on 03 5722 8105. *