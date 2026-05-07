An alleged bomb maker who is accused of bringing a busy Wangaratta street into lockdown has been released back into the community.

The 22-year-old Wangaratta man appeared at Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where he was granted release following his bail application on Monday.

He is facing charges of making a chlorine bomb and planting it in the Templeton Street housing complex on 13 March, which forced an extended street closure as the Victoria Police bomb squad defused the device.

The man was brought into custody on Sunday 3 May, after he was allegedly found with a similar explosive in a small bag, after he made alleged threats of destroying his aunt’s home in front of police just an hour earlier.

Defence counsel Geoff Clancy said his client had clear issues, suffering from an intellectual disability and a drug addiction, and it was not a foregone conclusion he would be jailed upon a guilty plea.

“When we get to the thin end of the wedge on this one, we may be dealing with someone who’s not a vehicle of general deterrence,” he said.

“He would be very vulnerable in custody.”

A family friend of the accused appeared in court in support of the man and offered to house him at his Wangaratta property and ensuring he complied with conditions.

“You couldn’t ask for a better bail address in terms of someone offering their support,” Mr Clancy said.

Mr Clancy said more evidence was needed to find out the severity of the alleged explosives used by the man.

Police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Stuart Pritchard said police had concerns for the risk the man posed to the community and who he would live with.

“He would still be in Wangaratta; it’s not a bed in a rehab centre which is what this man clearly needs,” he said.

“While everyone around him might be offering support and be right of mind, he is not.

“This is a matter of risk… protection of the community should be the priority.”

Led Sen Const Pritchard said regardless of the danger the bomb posed, police must consider the worst-case scenario in assessing risks to the community.

“This is not a firework, this is more adjacent to a pipe bomb,” he said.

Magistrate Ian Watkins granted the 22-year-old’s release on a bail support program due to a lack of significant criminal history, his youth and intellectual disability.

“He would be better off in a rehabilitation centre, but beds are as scarce as hens’ teeth at the moment,” he said.

As part of his bail conditions, the man must report to police three times a week, abide to a curfew and not possess any drugs or weapons.

He will return to Wangaratta Magistrates’ Court on 3 June.