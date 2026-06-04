A Greta and Wangaratta raised rocker is taking his music to Europe, with Wyatt Griffiths touring the continent with Melbourne heavy rock band FLY! on the group’s first international run.

Wyatt, also known by the stage name Willy Cox, writes music for FLY!, a fast-paced rock and roll outfit whose sound draws on influences including Motörhead, Judas Priest and AC/DC.

The Melbourne band has built a reputation on loud live shows and a growing national profile since forming in 2023, now that momentum is carrying overseas.

FLY! has been announced on the 2026 lineup for Muskelrock, a long-running Swedish festival, before continuing through a series of club shows across Europe.

The band’s label, Dying Victims Productions, is also part of the tour picture as the group expands its reach beyond Australia.

Wyatt said the tour came together through the band’s German label connections and support from a friend based in Germany who has experience booking underground heavy metal and rock and roll tours across Europe.

“For us this is really significant as it is FLY!’s first European and international tour,” he said.

“It’s also awesome to be representing the great Australian music scene we have.”

The tour includes 12 dates across six countries, beginning in Sweden and finishing in Germany.

Wyatt said opening the run at Muskelrock made the opportunity even more special, with the festival listing FLY! among its confirmed 2026 artists.

“Our first date was Muskelrock, which is a world-renowned heavy metal festival in rural Sweden staged at an old carnival ground,” he said.

For a regional musician making his mark on the international stage, the trip is also a reminder of how far determination can take local talent.

Wyatt said he hoped his journey would encourage young musicians in Wangaratta and surrounding districts to back themselves.

“I’d just say dream big and know that these things aren’t out of reach, you just need to get out there and do it,” he said.

“These things take a lot of work, but the reality is we love doing it.

“Whether it's music or anything else, just get out there and start doing it.

“It does blow me away that a country bumpkin from Wangaratta can be touring Europe in a heavy metal band.

“This is also for my second time touring Europe, having toured a few years ago with a death metal project also... seriously blows my mind.

“But also, if I can do it, anyone can.”

FLY! are set to release three splits in the latter part of the year in collaboration with several bands including Hyena from Peru and Emu from QLD.

FLY! will also be looking to release their second speed metal LP in early 2027 on dying victims.