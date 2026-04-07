One of 20 new paramedics to help bolster emergency care across Victoria is headed to Wangaratta.

Minister for Ambulance Services, Mary-Anne Thomas, said the first cohort of graduate paramedics for 2026 has commenced their four-week induction to Ambulance Victoria, covering areas such as clinical education, driving, manual handling and occupational violence.

"The course builds on the knowledge and experience gained during their three-year university degree," Minister Thomas said.

"They will then hit roads across the state at the end of April to commence their on-road training...in a boost for branches across the state as Ambulance Victoria continues to experience record demand."

Of the 20 graduates, six will be placed in metro Melbourne and 14 in regional Victoria, with two headed to the Hume region to begin careers at Wangaratta and Mooroopna stations.

Minister Thomas said the deployment was part of the government's commitment to deliver more resources, training and development opportunities to provide more specialised, lifesaving care.