Rural City of Wangaratta voters will head to the polls this Saturday to help decide Victoria’s next government, with nine candidates contesting the seat of Ovens Valley, seeking election to State Parliament. Early voting is already underway, with the election bringing renewed attention to regional issues including renewable energy, housing, roads, healthcare, cost of living, infrastructure and the future of country communities. Nationals' incumbent Tim McCurdy is seeking a fourth term representing Ovens Valley, having held the seat since its creation in 2014. Mr McCurdy first entered Parliament as the member for Murray Valley in 2010 and has represented the district and its predecessor for 16 years. At the 2022 election, he retained Ovens Valley with more than 52 per cent of the primary vote, and almost 68 per cent of the two-party-preferred vote, securing a swing of 5.7 per cent in his favour despite Labor winning a third consecutive term in government. He now faces challenges from Labor’s Jennifer Smith, One Nation’s James Rouel, Independent Steve Manning, Family First’s Carol Norton-Smith, the Greens’ Ben Gilbert, Animal Justice Party’s Sue Litchfield, Libertarian Dr Julian Fidge and Victorian Socialists candidate Bronwyn Murphy. The election comes amid changes in leadership for both major parties, with Premier Ben Carroll leading Labor into the contest after replacing Jacinta Allan in July, while Jess Wilson heads the Liberal opposition. Labor is seeking a fourth consecutive term in government, while the Coalition is attempting to return to power after 12 years in opposition. While the contest for Ovens Valley will determine the district’s representative in the Legislative Assembly, voters will also help decide the composition of Victoria’s upper house, the Legislative Council - with five members to be elected for the upper house Northern Victoria Region. Your choice of candidates is wide and varied, with two independents and the remainder from the following parties: Citizens Party, Australian Labor Party, Family First, Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Party Victoria, Labour DLP, Affordable Housing Now – Sustainable Australia Party, One Nation Victoria, Animal Justice Party, Liberal/Nationals, The Greens, Legalise Cannabis Victoria, Victorian Socialists.