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Warm, dry September recorded across Wangaratta

<p>IN BLOOM: Spring is off to a warm start with September recording above average temperatures and below average rainfall. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n
<p>IN BLOOM: Spring is off to a warm start with September recording above average temperatures and below average rainfall. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma </p>\\n

IN BLOOM: Spring is off to a warm start with September recording above average temperatures and below average rainfall. PHOTO: Jordan Duursma

Long-range forecast for October to December shows rainfall is likely to be above average
Jordan Duursma
October 6, 2026 • 01:00

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