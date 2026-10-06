Warm, dry September recorded across Wangaratta

Spring has well and truly sprung with the Rural City of Wangaratta recording above average temperatures throughout September, while rainfall sat below the historical average. The highest maximum temperature recorded at the Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) Wangaratta Aerodrome weather station was 26.3 degrees Celsius on Friday 25 and the lowest minimum temperature recorded was 0.2 degrees on Thursday 17. The mean maximum temperature was 20.1 degrees and the mean minimum temperature was 6 degrees, both a couple of degrees higher than the historical monthly means of 17.7 degrees and 4.6 degrees. Total rainfall for the month was 32.4mm, with more than half of that recorded on Saturday 5 coming in at 18.6mm. This was the 26th driest September the rural city had seen in the past 100 years, and the exact same amount of rainfall as recorded in 2024 for the month. This was well below the mean minimum rainfall for the month of 51.5mm and brought the yearly falls to date up to 576mm. October is off to a wet start with Wangaratta recording 42.2mm from Friday 1 to Sunday 4. The BOM’s long-range forecast for October to December shows rainfall is likely to be below average in the far north and south-east, above average across much of the west and central regions, and both daytime and overnight temperatures are likely to be above average across Australia.