This Sunday will see the next free pop-up op shop held at Wangaratta's Seventh-day Adventist Church in Phillipson Street.

The events have been held at regular intervals since last year, offering locals the chance to share new or unneeded items with those who can make use of them, and giving people who are doing it tough the opportunity to gather items they may require.

Among the items available at the op shop are new and good condition second-hand clothes, linen, books, children's toys, fresh homegrown produce, kitchenware, shoes, small furniture items and plants.

Donations of goods like these which can be sold at the events are always welcome.

The free op shop sessions are also a valuable social connection tool, offering a free morning tea which runs throughout the event from 10am to 2pm.

These gatherings draw people who simply want to enjoy a cuppa and a delicious bite to eat, as well as those who relish the chance to spend time with others.

This week, organiser Jan Mitchell said a special feature at the op shop would be the screening of videos from a friend riding a motorcycle around Australia to raise funds and awareness for motor neurone disease (MND).

Nigel Howard, who the Mitchells know through the forestry and timber industry, is aiming to ride more than 20,000km as part of the MND Beast Challenge.

He hopes to start conversations in towns and communities around Australia, and to raise as much money as possible for FightMND; so far, his fundraiser has reached almost $140,000.

"Nigel's videos feature some terrific scenery and footage, and MND affects a lot of people, so we thought it would be interesting for people to watch while they're enjoying a cuppa at the op shop," Jan said.

Everyone is welcome to come along to the op shop on Sunday from 10am to 2pm at the SDA Church in Phillipson Street.