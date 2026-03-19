Bed: 3+1 Bath: 2 Car: 2

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $640,000

Location: 9 James Court, Wangaratta

Land: 834m² approx.

Positioned in the tightly held Waratah Estate, this well-maintained brick veneer home presents an excellent opportunity for first home buyers, investors or those seeking a comfortable property in a quality location.

Set on a generous 834m² approx. allotment, the home offers a practical and flexible floorplan with three bedrooms plus a study that could easily serve as a fourth bedroom if required.

The master bedroom features its own ensuite, while the remaining rooms are well positioned to suit families or those working from home.

Designed for everyday comfort, the home includes split system heating and cooling along with evaporative cooling, ensuring a pleasant living environment throughout the seasons.

The layout flows easily to the outdoor entertaining area, where a covered alfresco space provides the perfect setting for relaxed gatherings with family and friends.

Outside, the property features low maintenance gardens, allowing more time to enjoy the home and its peaceful surrounds.

Located in a quiet, family friendly court within the highly regarded Waratah Estate, the property offers a welcoming neighbourhood atmosphere while remaining conveniently close to local amenities.

A fantastic opportunity to secure a well kept home with space, comfort and future potential.