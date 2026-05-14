Positioned in the ever-popular West End, this well-presented home offers comfort, convenience and outstanding value for families, first-home buyers or savvy investors alike. Set on a generous 782m² approx. allotment, the Wangaratta property provides plenty of space to enjoy now while offering future potential to further enhance over time.

Inside, the home features three comfortable bedrooms along with a renovated kitchen and bathroom designed for modern living.

The inviting alfresco area creates the perfect space for entertaining or relaxing with family and friends, while split system heating and cooling ensures year-round comfort.

Conveniently located close to the Wangaratta Sports & Aquatic Centre, local schools, sporting grounds and everyday amenities, this is an excellent opportunity to secure a quality home in one of Wangaratta’s most sought-after neighbourhoods.

AT A GLANCE

Bed: 3 | Bath: 1 | Car: 2 |

Agent: Garry Nash Real Estate & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $579,000

Land: 782m²

Location: 37 Park Crescent, Wangaratta