4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $849,000

Location: 15 Dianne Close, Wangaratta

Land: 786m² approx.

Positioned at the end of a quiet court in the sought-after Collyn-Dale Estate, this beautifully updated home offers a peaceful creekside setting with the convenience of in-town living.

Comprising four bedrooms plus a genuine study with external access, the home provides generous space for families and those working from home.

The fully renovated kitchen features stone benchtops, a breakfast bar, excellent storage and a handy study nook, flowing through to the open-plan living and dining area.

A second spacious living area opens onto the deck, creating an ideal space to relax or entertain.

The generous master bedroom enjoys picturesque creek views, a walk-in robe and fully updated ensuite, while further renovations extend to the main bathroom, laundry and updated flooring throughout.

Ducted gas heating and evaporative cooling ensure year-round comfort, complemented by an oversized double remote garage with internal access.

Outside, a private paved courtyard, secure yard and rear decking overlook the creek, with direct access to nearby walking and cycling paths completing this appealing lifestyle offering.