Bed: 4 Bath: 2 Car: 2

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $1,395,000

Location: 273 River Road, Tarrawingee

Land: 1.12ha

Beautifully renovated with exceptional attention to detail, this impressive lifestyle property offers the perfect balance of modern comfort, quality craftsmanship and rural practicality.

Designed to embrace space and natural light, the home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two expansive living zones, enhanced by striking vaulted ceilings that create a wonderful sense of openness throughout.

At the heart of the home is a stunning designer kitchen showcasing elegant New York marble benchtops and premium Bosch and Electrolux appliances.

The thoughtful layout ensures the kitchen flows effortlessly into the main living and dining areas, creating a welcoming hub for everyday family life and entertaining.

Quality finishes elevate the home at every turn, including marble vanities in the bathrooms, luxurious wool carpets, plantation shutters and bespoke window furnishings that add both comfort and sophistication.

Energy efficiency and future-focused living are well catered for with a substantial 10kWh solar system, Powerwall batteries and an EV charger located in the oversized double garage.

The property is equally impressive outdoors, offering exceptional infrastructure including a large machinery shed, workshop, additional hay shed and extensive storage options.

Excellent water security is assured with multiple tanks, a reliable well, new pumps and filtration systems.

Set within beautifully irrigated gardens, the private outdoor entertaining area provides the ideal space to relax and enjoy the peaceful rural surrounds.

Conveniently located just approximately 18 minutes to Beechworth, 11 minutes to Wangaratta and only 5 minutes to Milawa, this outstanding property delivers the very best of country living with modern luxury.