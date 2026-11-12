4 Bed | 2 Bath | 2 Car

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $1, 980,000

Location: 1354 Great Alpine Road, Tarrawingee

Land: 71.4 acres approx.

Offering an outstanding combination of productive grazing country, quality infrastructure and comfortable rural living, ‘Taroverton’ presents an exceptional opportunity to secure 28.9 hectares (71.4 acres) in a highly regarded location, just 13.5km from Wangaratta.

The property comprises approximately 16 hectares of productive grazing and cropping ground, complemented by 12 hectares of rich river flats scattered with established river red gum and yellow box trees.

Divided into nine well-fenced paddocks with electric fencing, stock troughs and thoughtfully designed stock movement, the property is exceptionally well set up for livestock operations.

Positioned to capture an impressive 270-degree outlook across the property and towards the Victorian Alps, the north-facing, craftsman-built four-bedroom brick veneer residence offers comfortable family living.

The well-appointed home features a spacious kitchen, multiple living areas, ensuite, established gardens and an impressive 9kW solar system with 10kW battery storage.

Further enhancing the property's appeal is an extensive range of farm infrastructure, including substantial shedding, horse stable, fully equipped stockyards, crush and double loading ramp.

Water security is another standout, with a bore, Ovens River-fed water supply, 111,000 litres of rainwater storage and a 44 megalitre water right available by negotiation.

Conveniently positioned within easy reach of Wangaratta, Beechworth, Milawa and the King Valley, ‘Taroverton’ delivers an appealing balance of productivity, lifestyle and location.

A quality rural holding with so much to offer, inspections are highly recommended.