Bed: 3 Bath: 2 Car: 2

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $1,350,000

Location: 36 Templeton Street, Wangaratta

Land: 3587m²

Set on an expansive 3587m² approx. in one of Wangaratta’s most prestigious riverside locations, this remarkable residence delivers a rare blend of period charm and modern luxury, all within easy walking distance to the CBD.

Behind its classic façade, the home reveals soaring ceilings, a stunning pressed metal hallway, jarrah timber floors and a welcoming gas log fireplace—creating warmth, character and immediate appeal.

Thoughtfully extended, the home centres around a light-filled open-plan kitchen, dining and living zone, perfectly positioned to capture sweeping views across the grounds to the river.

Seamless indoor-outdoor flow leads to an exceptional alfresco area and a heated in-ground pool, ideal for year-round entertaining.

A separate lounge adds flexibility as a fourth bedroom, guest retreat or home office.

Outdoors, the lifestyle continues with a fully equipped pool house, heated spa, extensive irrigation and a substantial workshop.

With quality upgrades throughout and every detail carefully considered, this is a true forever home offering space, sophistication and an enviable riverfront lifestyle.