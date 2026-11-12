4 Bed | 2 Bath

Agent: Garry Nash & Co

Phone: (03) 5722 2663

Price: $1, 050,000

Location: 148 Milne Road, Eldorado

Land: 11.52 acres approx.

This uniquely designed four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is set on approximately 11.52 hectares (28.5 acres) in Eldorado, capturing breathtaking 270-degree views towards Mount Buffalo and the High Country.

It features two spacious living areas with an abundance of natural light, timber floorboards throughout and polished concrete flooring to one room.

The timber kitchen features gas cooking, dishwasher, butler's pantry and excellent storage throughout the home.

The master bedroom has direct access to the indoor swimming pool, creating a unique and private retreat filled with natural light.

The generous ensuite features a bathtub and walk-in shower, complemented by a modern main bathroom with walk-in shower.

A wood fireplace provides warmth and character to the home's living spaces.

The impressive indoor swimming pool with outdoor access, offers year-round enjoyment while the large decked alfresco area is ideal for entertaining while enjoying the peaceful rural surrounds.