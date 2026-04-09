Baseball is well and truly back in the area, with the local North Eastern Baseball Association to host an All Star day to open the 2026 season.

While the season proper doesn’t start until Sunday, 26 April, with the opening round of matches played in Wangaratta, this Saturday, 11 April will be a celebration of local baseball at Wodonga’s Gayview Park.

The free event is packed with exciting events for all ages, headlined by two matches pitting the NEBA All Stars against combined Wagga-Melbourne squads in men’s and women’s baseball action.

The day is kickstarted by a junior home run derby contest from 2pm – be sure to bring a glove!

The women’s All Star clash commences from 3.30pm, with a NEBA gift race held at the conclusion to determine the fastest player in the association.

The men’s game will begin from 6pm.

Locally, several members of Wangaratta Rangers Baseball Club have earned the call up to represent the league in the All Stars matches.

Rangers Tanner Godenzi, Aaron Parker, and Tetsuya Kamiyama have been selected for the men’s All Stars team, while Brooke Thomson, Candice Jones, Makayla Pool and Lillie Brockwell will line up for the NEBA women’s All Stars.

Head down to Gayview Park, Wodonga, on Saturday, 11 April from 2pm to open the 2026 NEBA season in style.