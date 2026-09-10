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Amelie purrs at Sneaky Cat pickeball tournament

<p>BRONZE: Rod Armstrong, Amelie Booth (2), Molly Booth, Graeme Cripps, Win Win Htwe, Tracy Loyst, Courtney Mullins, Katey Pryor (2), Katrina Valenzuela.</p>\\n
<p>BRONZE: Rod Armstrong, Amelie Booth (2), Molly Booth, Graeme Cripps, Win Win Htwe, Tracy Loyst, Courtney Mullins, Katey Pryor (2), Katrina Valenzuela.</p>\\n

BRONZE: Rod Armstrong, Amelie Booth (2), Molly Booth, Graeme Cripps, Win Win Htwe, Tracy Loyst, Courtney Mullins, Katey Pryor (2), Katrina Valenzuela.

Local players shine in Thurgoona pickelball tournament
September 10, 2026 • 02:00

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