Amelie purrs at Sneaky Cat pickeball tournament

Teenage pickleball player Amelie Booth was among the stars of Wangaratta Hardcourt Tennis & Pickleball Club’s impressive medal haul at last weekend’s Murray River Classic II tournament at Sneaky Cat Pickleball in Thurgoona. The 14-year old Wangaratta local claimed two gold and two bronze medals in both junior and adult events. Trudi Ryan, Jake Lindsay and Harry Williams were other WHTPC members to claim victory in multiple events. The three-day tournament attracted players from Albury-Wodonga, Wagga Wagga, Deniliquin, Bendigo, Melbourne and Canberra, testing their skills over 34 singles, skinny singles, doubles and mixed doubles events across four age brackets. A number of newer players enjoyed their first taste of tournament pickleball, while five under-16 juniors also made their tournament debut on Sunday. With pickleball participation on a rapid rise, the strength of the sport continues to grow in Wangaratta. Anyone interested in playing pickleball or finding out more information can contact club secretary Dameon Holmes on 0422 811 039. GOLD: Steve Bishop, Amelie Booth (2), Molly Booth, Jim Brereton, Phil Densten, Ryan Hansen, Dameon Holmes, Sean Ievenieks, Jake Lindsay (2), Trudi Ryan (2), Katrina Valenzuela, Harry Williams (2). SILVER: Molly Booth, Dameon Holmes (2), Brent Ibrom, Tracy Loyst, Katey Pryor, Jodie Ramage, Trudi Ryan, Bryan Wilson. BRONZE: Rod Armstrong, Amelie Booth (2), Molly Booth, Graeme Cripps, Win Win Htwe, Tracy Loyst, Courtney Mullins, Katey Pryor (2), Katrina Valenzuela.