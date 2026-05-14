Plagued by injuries, swathes of changes week in and week out, and still able to break even – King Valley’s resilience has to be praised.

The Roos sit seventh on the 11-team senior Ovens and King ladder, with a balanced 3-3 win-loss record and a percentage of 101.47, about as middle-of-the-road as possible.

Considering the cards they’ve been dealt week after week, to still be keeping pace with the top five is an achievement in and of itself.

Senior coach Charlie Hogan said more than a few challenges had reared their head in the opening two months of the competition.

“It depends on personnel, we’ve had a high turnover of personnel, so you almost have to take it week by week and deal with what we’ve got in front of us,” he said.

“We’re having on average four to six changes a week, and it’s changing the way we play and what happens on a Saturday, that’s why we can be a little bit inconsistent or actually play a different way.

“We’ve already got four confirmed this week already, and against Goorambat [round six] there were six changes.

“When we played Greta [round three], the flu went through the place, we had nearly 15 players out across both teams.

“In five of our six games, we’ve ended up with no bench, and four of those five with 17 on the field.

“We ran our bench down on Saturday as well - by the end of the game we had a concussion, an ankle, and someone who got hit in the nuts, all within the last 15 minutes of the last quarter.

“As a whole, defensive structure has improved, but what we need to work on in getting more stability and consistency, which is hard when you’ve got high player turnover.”

Despite their tough fortunes with the list, the Roos have played some impressive football at times, led by a core group of half a dozen leaders, standing up and producing the goods more often than not.

“You almost feel like, as much as you’re happy with that [3-3], and we are, we almost feel like we could easily be 4-2,” Hogan said.

“The Moyhu game we lost, I think we got out to about 10 points up in the last quarter and we ended up with 17 players on the field through injury, and they came over the top of us.

“Two players who always play well are Josh Roman and Charlie Davies - Josh is currently injured, he’s missed the last two games, and Charlie’s missed a few games as well, but he will be back this week.

“In terms of week in, week out, there are probably five or six who give me really good performances in Beau Wheeler, Jack Davies, Dan Young, Dylan Browne, and Dan Eldridge.

“We’ve got two players from Melbourne who are playing good football as well, Connor Leslie and Scott Jansen.

“There’s a good core who have stuck with it, and the rest has seen a pretty high turnover.”

The Roos bound along to the Kennel this weekend, eyeing off a very gettable match against Tarrawingee (10th, 1-5).

Hogan said his message to his men was to prepare as best they can.

“I just think we need to stick to what we can do,” he said.

“We need to prepare well, our preparation’s been a bit up and down with games, and I think that’s had impact.

“We need to turn up ready to play our best football, and just deal with what we see on the day in terms of how Tarrawingee’s playing.”

Senior football at Tarrawingee commences from 2pm.