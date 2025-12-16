After strong wins in round one of the Cricket Victoria Country Cup in early December, the North East Knights representative squads continued their fine form.

The under 16 boys and under 15 girls teams both won their first match in the four-day cricket carnival, which kicked off on Monday against Central Highlanders.

The boys posted a 36-run win over the Highlanders, successfully defending their 6/267 total.

The bulk of the scoring was done at the top of the order, with Gabriel Ireland (57 from 97) and Oliver Banks (45 from 87) combining for a 121-run first wicket stand.

Lenny Power chipped in with a run-a-ball 51, while Charles Horton helped elevate the total with his 43 from 49 batting at five.

The Knights were helped by Highlanders’ errant bowling, with 40 runs coming in extras (23wd, 3nb, 4lb, 10b).

With a sizeable total on the board, the Knights went to work with the ball, with Hugh Spring finding the early breakthrough to remove Luke Irvin for 33.

Highlanders' Luke Cameron (104 from 133) and Declan Brasher (61 off 92) were impressive, adding 132 to the total, but once the partnership was broken, the Knights smelled blood in the water.

From 3/202, the Knights seized momentum and took 6/13 in just three overs, sending the Highlanders reeling, the innings ending after 50 overs with the scoreboard showing 9/231.

Jack Hogan (3/40 off eight) and Eli Lavis (3/48 off nine) ripped the heart out of the Highlanders’ batting order, with Hugh Spring (1/15 off three) and Nick Hoskin (1/29 off five) similarly impressive.

The under 15 girls Knights team also continued their winning ways, recording a six-wicket win over Highlanders.

After limiting the Highlanders to 6/148 from their 40 overs, the Knights chased the total in just 28.2 overs.

Winning the toss and bowling, the Knights struck early and consistently, with Siddhi Patel breaking through in the eighth over.

Apart from stands from Ruby Shinn-Mahony (32 off 60) and Breanna Lane (49* from 98), the Highlanders batters couldn’t score with any freedom.

Ava Penney was the pick of the Knights bowlers, finishing with 2/30 from her six overs, with Bella Hazell (1/10 from four), Patel (1/9 from four) and Ella Tucker (1/21 from four) delivering with the ball.

Despite starting the chase on shaky grounds, the Knights were never in doubt, with an unbeaten Bella Bowles half century forming the backbone of the innings.

Bowles belted 65* from 84 deliveries faced, her second 50 of the tournament, adding 91 runs alongside Lily Box (33 from 53).

The Knights continue their carnival throughout the week, with T20s against Mallee Murray Suns and Western Waves on Tuesday, a one-dayer against Northern Rivers on Wednesday, ahead of the final on Thursday.