Sometimes, you just want to kick back, catch up with friends and family, watch some horse racing and enjoy some entertainment.

Wangaratta Turf Club will be the place to be on Monday, 22 December, throwing the gates open for a chill, casual day of racing and good times.

From 12pm, entry will be free, with live music, delicious food, kids activities and at least eight races on the card.

Wangaratta Turf Club CEO Emma Merlo said the casual atmosphere would lend itself to the perfect pre-Christmas catch-up.

“For everyone who wants to catch up before Christmas, it’s a great little spot for mates to catch up for a quick beer or have a quick meal with a friend,” she said.

“It kind of ticks all those boxes as well, which is quite good, even though it’s a Monday.

“We’ve got jumping castles for the kids and a Christmas craft day, we’ve got Little Daisys back to do a micro-version of what we’ve done for our big feature days recently.

“She’s going to do some clay-making with the kids, make some cool Christmas activities, so that’ll be fun.

“We’ve got live music in the Oaks Room, just playing for everyone who wants to come in.

“There’s a two-course luncheon, or you can come in and choose from the a la carte menu and order from the bar.

“It can be as much or as little as people are really wanting to do for the day.

“It’s a ‘pick your own adventure’ kind of vibe.”

Even though it’s just days out from Christmas, Merlo was confident the race day will be well-attended.

“We’ve got a few different Christmas parties coming as well, ones that missed out on 6 December,” she said.

“We had it for the last few years, it’s better to have one coming up to Christmas so you can give the kids a bit of a run around as they’re settling into the holidays.

“It’s a nice, relaxed day – it’s one of those weird ones, we don’t know how many are just going to just rock up because it’s the Monday before Christmas but there’s also nothing for the kids to do at the moment, so it’s a good little bit of entertainment for them as well.”

On the racing front, there will be plenty to keep racegoers entertained, with a minimum of eight races in the books, with the potential for more to be added.

“Our first race is scheduled for 1.30pm, but knowing our track record, we usually get a few more races, so we’re not sure,” Merlo said.

“At the moment we’re going with eight races starting at 1.30pm, but there is a chance that will increase.”

Gates at the Wangaratta Turf Club open at 12pm, and it’s free to enter.

If you can’t make it to the race day on Monday, 22 December, the turf club’s next meet will be their family day on Sunday, 18 January.