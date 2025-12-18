It will be a carnival of cricket across Saturday afternoon and evening at Norm Minns Oval, as the A reserve and A grade T20 grand finals are contested.

For Wangaratta Magpies, their hopes rest on the A grade squad, who will be angling for some early-season silverware when they take on Yarrawonga Mulwala from 7pm under lights.

The ‘Pies were the surprise inclusion in the decider, having needed – and received – what would amount almost to divine intervention just to have a shot at the title.

After Benalla provided the upset of the season in knocking off Rovers United Bruck, the Magpies earned the right to contest the grand final with a last-ball triumph over Ovens Valley United.

Now, with a genuine shot at knocking off the undefeated Lakers, the ‘Pies are locked in and ready.

Magpies skipper Cooper Matheson said the side had really come together through the month of T20s.

“We were hoping a few weeks earlier we were going to set ourselves up, but we got in the hardest way possible, so we’ll take it,” he said.

“In the T20s, we’ve bowled very well and bowled to our fields a lot more, whereas in the one-dayers a few blokes went chasing wickets too much.

“If you go at four or five an over, you’re still pretty happy with that in a T20 comp.

“Even our batting, we’ve batted pretty well in the majority of games, and our fielding has stepped up a whole other level compared to the one-dayers.

“The whole T20 series has been a good step up for everyone.”

Yarrawonga Mulwala has been impressive over the last four rounds of short-form cricket, with an unblemished record heading into the decider.

They’ve been anchored with bat and ball by the infallible Devlin Webb, who leads the Lakers in both runs made (125 @ 31.25) and wickets taken (eight at 7.88, BBI 5/8).

On the other side of the equation, the Magpies are a more rounded outfit, with proven matchwinners eager to step up when their time comes.

Dave Killen (eight at 13.25) and Tyler Nanson (seven at 14.57) are the tone setters with the ball, but anyone can contribute in a major way, with a combined, whole-team effort key to knocking over the Lakers under lights.

“They’ve beaten us both times this year, but both have been very close games, so we’re going to expect a pretty hot game,” Matheson said.

“We should’ve beaten them in the T20, but we bowled terribly to finish the day.

“It [playing under lights] adds a bit more to it, hopefully we get a better crowd there.

“It’ll be interesting as well, playing under lights is very different.

“Last time we did was three years ago, the ball just plays a little bit different off the wicket, and when you’re fielding in the second fielding innings it’s a lot harder to pick it up in the air with the lights and whatnot.

“We just need to stick to the basics in our plans, hopefully it all falls into place for us.”

The Magpies face up against Yarrawonga Mulwala from 7pm at Norm Minns Oval.

For those who can’t attend Saturday night’s match, the A grade grand final will be broadcast on OAK FM from 6pm.