Rovers United Bruck seem just a cut above the rest of the pack this season.

The Hawks powered to a comprehensive 96-run win over Yarrawonga Mulwala at Stan Hargreaves Oval on Saturday, maintaining their flawless one-day track record and their two-game buffer on top of the ladder.

Batting first, the men in yellow piled on 9/185 from their full 45 overs, before absolutely wrecking the Lakers with the ball.

Yarrawonga were bundled up for just 89 runs in 28.4 overs, a complete shellacking.

The match was set up with the bat, with the Hawks winning the toss and electing to have a stick first up.

A 52-run opening stand between Charith Perera and Ryan Collier laid the groundwork for the innings, working hard to see off the dangerous Lakers bowlers while capitalising on any loose deliveries.

Perera was the first to fall, undone by Matt McCabe for 27, while young gun Reid McNamara was found short of his ground, run out for seven.

At 2/61, the Hawks kept powering, with Jacob Schonafinger (25 from 20) and Matt Whitten (14 off 15) getting starts, while Ryan Parsons (one off nine) missed out.

Collier was finally removed on 48 from 98 balls, a fantastic anchoring innings, while Michael Honman (24* 50) saw the rest of the innings out.

While the total was a handy one to bowl to, RUB skipper Jeremy Wilson said they should’ve passed 200.

“It was probably par, but we probably left 20 to 25 out there, we got bogged down a bit through overs 30-40,” he said.

“Ryan’s been really solid for us at the top of the order – he got bogged down a little bit but given the way the deck played, it was a really important knock.

“We got away to a good start when the ball was hard and once they put the clamps down he didn’t get frustrated at any stage.

“Your seam-up deliveries were coming through no worries at all, but as soon as you rolled the fingers and took pace off it, it was a bit stop-start.

“The slower balls and the spinners were hard to get away.

“Any time you make over 180, that’s four an over, so you give yourself an opportunity to win the game, and we’ll back our bowlers in every day.”

With ball in hand, the Hawks were on song early.

Blake Nixon tore through the openers, and when he held onto a chance from Jacob Schonafinger, the Lakers were reeling at 3/15.

Yarrawonga’s Devlin Webb provided some resistance, holding down his end with 39 from 66 deliveries, but it was a constant stream of batters coming and going at the other end.

One of the only partnerships of note would come from Webb and Harrison Wheeler, who managed to get the score from 5/37 to 6/62, but Wheeler was soon dismissed.

Webb would be the only Laker to make it to double figures, as the Hawks completed their rout in 28.4 overs.

It was a well-balanced bowling performance, with Wilson (3/15 off 5.4) the pick of the bowlers, while Schonafinger, Reid McNamara and Will Graham also in the wickets.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better result,” Wilson said.

“It’s always tough when you go over there, so you don’t go into the game expecting to win so convincingly, but to win the way we did was very pleasing

“Blake and Schona were fantastic up top, but everyone really contributed – everything we did worked for us.

“We knew we had to start well, and if you can start well you can get on a bit of a roll, and that’s what we did.

“That was the message to the boys on Saturday – when we got them six or seven down, we really wanted to bury them, make a statement.”

The Hawks sit two games clear on top of the A grade ladder with three rounds left before finals.