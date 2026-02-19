Sometimes the best time to get out and about in summer is when the sun is just about to set.

Wangaratta Dragons Hockey Club has been taking advantage of the cooler dusk temperatures over February to run around and keep their skills sharp ahead of the hockey season.

The sessions, run every Thursday night in February, are perfect for experienced players and newbies, with the club happy to provide equipment for those who want to pick up a stick and give it a go.

The club will have a come and try day on Sunday, 1 March.