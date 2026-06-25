Under 12 girls

The NGI Group under 12 girls faced a formidable team in Wodonga, and both teams came out strong, showcasing some incredible hockey.

The Dragons were the first to score, thanks to the remarkable teamwork of Maddy Benton and Pippa Reilly, who effortlessly found the back of the net.

Leriah Hallinan quickly followed with another goal, demonstrating impressive passing from the forward line.

Lily Barrett and Eliza Taylor were consistently solid in the backline, providing crucial support and stopping many offensive plays from Wodonga.

However, Wodonga rallied and managed to net two quick goals before the three-quarter mark.

With the score tied at 2-2, the coaches delivered a Ted Lasso-inspired pep talk, encouraging the girls to believe in their abilities, assuring them they should believe they could win.

Inspired, the Dragons responded by adding two more goals, from the Reilly sisters Amelie and Pippa.

Ultimately, the Dragons secured a lovely victory of 4-2, confidently holding onto second position on the ladder.

Under 16 Boys

The Wangaratta Dragons under 16 boys showed great determination and resilience in an exciting 3–3 draw against the Wombats.

The Wombats took a 1–0 lead into half-time, but the Dragons came out strongly after the break.

Alex scored the equaliser before James added two excellent goals to put Wangaratta ahead 3–1 and seemingly in control of the match.

However, the Wombats refused to give in and scored twice in the final seven minutes to level the scores at 3–3 in a thrilling finish.

James earned the Coaches Award for an outstanding performance, while Atticus played a strong and influential game, making a valuable contribution across the field.

Harvey also put in a solid effort and worked hard throughout the match.

With two of the more senior under 16 players unavailable, under 14 players Will and Miles stepped up to help the team.

Both put in tremendous efforts, displaying great skill, composure and maturity against older opposition.

The team should be proud of their effort, with plenty of positives to take from a hard-fought and entertaining contest.

Div three men - Yellow

The Floyd Industries division three Yellow team headed to Albury to take on the reigning premiers Magpies on Saturday arvo.

The cooler conditions were always going to help with the speed of the game and with a full quota of young legs the yellow team were ready.

The Magpies were up for a fast game and snuck a quick three onto the scoreboard.

Wangaratta made some on field adjustments dragging Brendon Ryder from the striker line into defence.

His speed and experience were valuable during several short corners nullifying scoring possibilities.

During the first break Daniel Warner and Anthony Couche encouraged the team to move to a more defensive game and focus on marking key players.

The second quarter saw the Maggies score only once - Matty Russell christened his new stick wielding it like a weapon that prevented further scoring opportunities and making several connections with Joel Reid further up the field.

After half-time the Dragons locked down on their game plan.

Playing well above his experience, Riley Miller had his man well marked and affected a number of great tackles through the midfield.

Providing support brothers Roo and Nick Groves used their legs to keep the charges of the opposition in check and moving the ball forwards.

At the final whistle the score remained 0-4.

Division three women

The West End Cycles division three women travelled to Wodonga to take on the home team.

The girls were confident and ran onto the pitch knowing that the work that they had put in over the last few weeks would stand them in good stead.

It was a tough tussle, with neither team really showing any dominance at first.

The defensive team of goalie Eliza Garraffo, defenders Katie Crane, Rachel Benton and Lauren Turner took on the Wodonga attackers, making many great clearances - Eliza was outstanding, with her skills building every game.

With Phoebe Read playing her first game in seniors, and the other juniors really helped to bring the ball up to our attacking half.

Elsie Cunneen, Emily Edwards and Marianne Edwards did their best however the experience of the Wodonga players showed, unfortunately the girls went down 5-0 in the end.

A promising sign on things to come, it won’t be long before we are talking about wins.

Under 14 boys

The boys travelled to Corowa to face CR United in challenging conditions, with a cold day and a difficult grass surface adding to the contest.

With only eight players available against a full opposition side, the team showed great determination and resilience throughout the match.

Despite their best efforts, the boys went down 8–0; however, the scoreline did not reflect the effort and teamwork displayed.

In the attack, Leonidas Fidge, Lewis Henderson, Will Reilly, and Chris Munzel worked hard to create opportunities, moving the ball well and effectively using the width of the field - their ability to pass wide and utilise the wings was a highlight.

Defensively, Jacob Sessions, Alex Hodgson, and Cooper Drage were outstanding, showing strong teamwork and composure under pressure.

They managed numerous defensive handovers and worked tirelessly to contain the opposition.

Miles Henderson was exceptional in goals, making several spectacular saves and earning the Best on Ground ball for his efforts.

Alex Hodgson was awarded the team voucher for his excellent defensive work, as well as his ability to transition play with quality passing.

Overall, it was a positive performance under tough circumstances, with plenty to take forward and build on for the upcoming game.

Under 12 boys

The boys travelled to Wodonga on Saturday to take on the Wodonga Maroon team.

Although the final score was 2–0, the effort and teamwork displayed across the game were very encouraging.

It was fantastic to see newer players George Wilson, Edward Churchill, James, and Isaac Turner continuing to develop their skills and understanding of the game.

Their positioning improved throughout the match, and their growing confidence to take on the ball and get involved was a real highlight.

Defensively, the team was outstanding - Ethan Parkinson and Arlo Rivett, supported by goalkeeper Hugh Barnden, worked tirelessly to hold off a strong opposition, limiting them to just two goals.

All players should feel very proud of their efforts.

Division two men

The division two men had an early start in Albury on Sunday morning in their game against top of the table Falcons Orange.

The teamwork was much better this week than against Norths.

Plenty of opportunities in attack were well defended by the Falcons, with the Dragons unable to score in general play.

The Dragons were able to score in the second half with Mat Vogel able to convert one of the few short corners the dragons were awarded.

The Falcons were playing at a level just above the Dragons, and were able to get the ball past the Dragons goalie twice.

One goal came from a fast break off the back of a Dragons unsuccessful short corner.

Despite going down 2-1 the Dragons, the Dragons threatened to equalise at any stage and places them in a good position should they come up against them when heading into finals.

Mat Vogel, Alistair Merritt, Sam Couche, Alex Doig, and Charles Webster were the standouts for the day, with Michael McMurrie in goals keeping the Falcons honest with some great saves.

This week the Dragons head up to Wodonga to take on the strong side of United.