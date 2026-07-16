Division two women

The Foot Centre division two women's team continued their winning form on Sunday with a hard-fought victory over Falcons Black at their home ground at Cathedral College Wangaratta.

It was a tough and closely contested match, with both sides creating opportunities and the tension building throughout the game.

The determination and persistence of women eventually paid off, with two late goals securing a deserved win.

The opening goal came from a well-executed short corner, before the team sealed the result with a superb passage of play that started deep in defence and moved seamlessly through the field before finding the back of the goal.

Emma Gall and Ellie Samson were outstanding through the midfield, controlling play and linking effectively with Alison Fitzgerald in attack to keep the pressure on the Falcons' defence.

It was another impressive team performance, with every player contributing to a well-earned victory.

Division two men

The BodyTeq division two men were at home on Sunday morning to take on Falcons Black.

In what turned out to be a closer match than the last time these two teams met, the Dragons came away with a hard fought 3-2 win.

Blake Miles was the standout for the Dragons, with his threatening runs in the forward line paying off with scoring one of the team goals - later in the match, when the Dragons were defending their lead, Miles dropped back to help in the defensive line to pressure the Falcons midfield.

Matt Vogel and Sam Couche controlled the midfield with strong performances, swapping positions at key times showing their excellent stick skills to defend strongly and position the ball for attacking the Falcons goal.

Alex Doig continues his great season at full back, but this time in a short corner right on the break in play, he ended up with the ball on his stick and was able to rocket the ball past the goalie to score his first goal in Dragons colours and close to a decade since last time he scored.

This week the Dragons head to Albury to take on Magpies on Sunday.

Division three women

Young guns Isobel Lewis, Elsie Cunneen and Marianne Edwards lit up the midfield in a fast-paced West End Cycles division three women’s showdown against Corowa, bursting forward with fearless runs and slick passing that kept the crowd buzzing.

The defence of Rachel Benton, Lucy North and Lesley Forman held firm under pressure, turning away wave after wave with grit and composure.

There were electric moments up front too, with the Shallue girls looking genuinely dangerous in front of goals and had supporters on their feet.

Despite the energy and flair, the team couldn’t convert their chances and ultimately fell 3–0 to an admirable, well drilled opponent who capitalised on their opportunities.

A tough loss, but a performance packed with promise and excitement for what’s next.

Division three men Yellow

The Wangaratta Dragons division three Yellow men went down 3–1 to Wodonga on the weekend, but with only 10 players, they made the opposition earn every goal.

Matt Russell scored the Dragons' lone goal with a well-taken penalty corner, while Luke Mercer was best on ground after running enough kilometres for two players.

Riley Miller and Wes Samson were rock solid in defence under constant pressure, while Hunter Ross and Harvey Rivett worked tirelessly through the midfield and attack.

The scoreboard said 3–1, but considering the Dragons were a player short all game, they can hold their heads high - and maybe ask for a few more RSVPs next week.

Division three men Green

The division three men Green played at home against Corowa United, coming away with a 5-2 win.

Goal scorers were Noah Gillies with an awesome display and a hat-trick, while Zander Gillies and David Mcintyre both scoring one goal each.

The Green team are currently top of the ladder.