Finals fever heating up for Dragons

Division two men In the last game of the regular season, the BodyTeQ Health and Movement division two Dragons travelled to Albury to take on Falcons Black. With this game having no bearing on finals positioning, coach Mat Russell was keen to try players in some different positions. Alex Ellem was moved up to the forward line for a run, and while feeling a little lost to start with, but as the game went on, he embraced the challenge and was generally in the right positions. Not everything went to plan, with Alex Doig coming off in the first quarter with a tight hamstring, and Xavier Bennett badly rolling his ankle in the second quarter. Henry Findlay was moved into the full back position and controlled the back field quite comfortably, having spent some time back there the previous week. Anthony Couche, who was backing up from his division three game the day before, jumped into the half position after Bennett came off the field and made some solid contributions to the team. Up front Charles Webster, Mat Vogel and Sam Couche used their experience to control the general game play, with Vogel able to score two goals and Sam Couche scoring once, sealing a 3-0 win leading into finals. Atticus Thomson, Shannon Beacom, Alistair Merritt and Cam Leathem were solid across the mid field, make quality contributions in both attack and defence. Russell and James Wheeler played up front alongside Alex Ellem, and all were effective in their positioning, with Wheeler and Russell unlucky not to score themselves. Goalkeeper Michael McMurrie was unflustered in goals making some quality saves to keep a clean sheet. This week the Dragons travel to Wodonga to take on Wodonga in an elimination final, hoping to extend their season past the weekend. Division two women The Foot Centre division two Wangaratta women’s team finished their season on a high, with a fantastic team effort in their final game of the year. The Dragons controlled the majority of the play throughout the match, with every player contributing to a strong performance and a well-deserved 2–0 victory. Emma Gall opened the scoring with a brilliant effort, lifting the ball over the top of the goalie and into the goal. The Dragons continued to apply pressure, with the second goal coming from a beautiful cross that found Kylie Samson perfectly positioned at the right post - Kylie made no mistake, putting the ball away to seal the win. It was a fantastic way for the division two ladies to round out the season, showcasing the teamwork, determination and commitment that has been a feature of the team throughout the year. The team can now enjoy a well-deserved break before turning their attention to the 2027 season. If you’re interested in playing hockey and becoming part of the team, please reach out to the club via email or through social media channels. Div three men Yellow The Floyd Industries division three men’s Yellow team, the Dream Team, wrapped up their season on Saturday against fourth-placed Wodonga, going down 4–1 in a hard-fought contest. The scoreboard certainly didn't tell the whole story, with the Dream Team going into half-time locked at 1–1 and showing exactly why they had developed into a side not to be underestimated. Anthony Couche was his usual rock in defence, while Andrew Groves and Mat Russell controlled the midfield and kept things moving. Nick Groves was outstanding in his position, setting up a stroke for the Yellow Team’s only goal. A special mention goes to Alex Hodgson, who stepped up from the under 14 boys for his first-ever senior game. Alex showed plenty of skill, confidence and versatility and looked right at home among the seniors. The second half belonged to Wodonga on the scoreboard, but the Yellow team can be extremely proud of the way they finished the season. From a development side to a genuinely competitive team, the improvement throughout the year has been enormous. Division three women The West End Cycles division three women closed out their season with a spirited clash against ladder leaders Corowa Rutherglen United. The backline stood tall from the outset, with Mel Gillies, Lucy North, Rachel Benton, and Katie Crane forming an impressive defensive wall as United launched relentless attacks on goal. Despite their resistance, United eventually slipped through a cheeky postie to take a 1–0 lead at quarter time. The second quarter saw the Dragons refuse to fade - their galvanised defence kept United scoreless, while Elsie Cunneen, Marianne Edwards, and Lesley Forman stormed through the midfield to create genuine opportunities up front. Sharon Watkins looked dangerous, battling valiantly to put a point on the board. But United are league leaders for a reason - despite the Dragons’ indomitable spirit and moments of real threat, United capitalised in the third quarter and secured a 2–0 win. Under 16 boys The Dragons under 16 boys played Corowa United in a closely contested match between two teams evenly matched on the ladder. Neither side was able to score until well into the match, when Harvey Rivett and James Wheeler combined well to create and score a goal, giving the Dragons the lead. Corowa United continued to challenge, but the Dragons worked hard to hold their advantage. Corowa eventually found the back of the net in the final quarter, bringing the scores level. The match finished in a draw, a fair result after a hard-fought and competitive game. The Coaches' Awards this week went to Hunter Kerr and Harry Biglin. Under 14 girls The under 14 girls had come off a series of losses, moving their second-place ladder position down to fourth, and a confidence-building win was needed for the team as they make their way towards finals. The match of fourth vs fifth (Scots) was definitely going to provide for a competitive match with Scots having close matches with many of the top teams. The game commenced under extremely foggy conditions with visibility across the field very poor. The Dragon girls starting with the ball were very quickly into attack putting pressure and shots on goal very early. Scots strong defence kept the game scoreless at the first quarter. Into the second quarter after many penetrations into goals, the team finally managed a sneaky field goal by Emily Edwards only to be reciprocated by Scots at the back end of the quarter with a Penalty corner goal to equalise the game, 1-1 at half-time. The second half of the match saw the Dragons play with the majority of possession in attack with a few dangerous breakaways from Scots. Neither team could convert for the remainder of the game, to end with a 1-1 draw. Under 12 girls Wangaratta’s under 12 girls had another fantastic win this week against Falcons Black, coming away with a convincing 5–1 victory. The girls came out firing, dominating the first quarter and putting four goals on the board in just seven minutes — a handy lead that was always going to be hard for Falcons to come back from. The rest of the game became much more even, with both teams working hard. Matilda Bongers was outstanding in goals, shutting down every opportunity Falcons created and helping keep our lead intact. Every player stepped up and performed at their best, working brilliantly together as a team. It was a really impressive all-round performance and fantastic to see the girls continuing to grow in confidence and teamwork.